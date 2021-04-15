News

All





Waxahatchee Announces 2021 Tour Dates Tickets on Sale Friday 10 a.m. EDT; Katy Kirby to Support





Waxahatchee (aka Katie Crutchfield) has announced a new tour to support her most recent album Saint Cloud. The tour begins in September and will feature a performance at Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tennessee. Katy Kirby will be the supporting act. Tour tickets will go on sale tomorrow (Apr. 16) at 10 a.m. EDT. Dates are listed in full below.

Saint Cloud came out last year on Merge, and was #6 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list. Last month, Crutchfield released an extended version of the album.

In March 2020 we posted our in-depth interview with Crutchfield about the album and quarantining during COVID-19 and you can read that here.

In March 2020 we also posted our rave review of Saint Cloud and you can read that here.

Waxahatchee Tour Dates:

Sep 02 Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall

Sep 03 Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

Sep 04 Columbus, OH – Skully’s Music-Diner

Sep 05 Millvale, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

Sep 07 Detroit, MI – The Majestic Theatre

Sep 09 Maquoketa, IA – Codfish Hollow Barn

Sep10 Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre

Sep 12 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

Sep 16 Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

Sep 17 Tacoma, WA – Spanish Ballroom

Sep 18 Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater

Sep 19 Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

Sep 21 Sonoma, CA – Gundlach Bundschu Winery

Sep 22 San Francisco, CA – The Castro Theatre

Sep 24 Los Angeles, CA – First Congregational Church of Los Angeles

Sep 25 Pioneertown, CA – Pappy and Harriet’s

Sep 27 Tucson, AZ – Club Congress (Outside)

Sep 29 Austin, TX – Scholz Garten

Sep 30 Austin, TX – Scholz Garten

Oct 01 Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

Oct 05 Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

Oct 07 Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom

Oct 08 Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre

Oct 09 Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall

Oct 11 New York, NY – Webster Hall

Oct 12 Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere

Oct 13 Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere

Oct 15 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

Oct 16 Boston, MA – Royale

*all dates with Katy Kirby except 9/3

<a href="https://waxahatchee.bandcamp.com/album/saint-cloud-3-2">Saint Cloud +3 by Waxahatchee</a>

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.