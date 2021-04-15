Waxahatchee Announces 2021 Tour Dates
Tickets on Sale Friday 10 a.m. EDT; Katy Kirby to Support
Waxahatchee (aka Katie Crutchfield) has announced a new tour to support her most recent album Saint Cloud. The tour begins in September and will feature a performance at Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tennessee. Katy Kirby will be the supporting act. Tour tickets will go on sale tomorrow (Apr. 16) at 10 a.m. EDT. Dates are listed in full below.
Saint Cloud came out last year on Merge, and was #6 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list. Last month, Crutchfield released an extended version of the album.
In March 2020 we posted our in-depth interview with Crutchfield about the album and quarantining during COVID-19 and you can read that here.
In March 2020 we also posted our rave review of Saint Cloud and you can read that here.
Waxahatchee Tour Dates:
Sep 02 Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall
Sep 03 Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival
Sep 04 Columbus, OH – Skully’s Music-Diner
Sep 05 Millvale, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre
Sep 07 Detroit, MI – The Majestic Theatre
Sep 09 Maquoketa, IA – Codfish Hollow Barn
Sep10 Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre
Sep 12 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
Sep 16 Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre
Sep 17 Tacoma, WA – Spanish Ballroom
Sep 18 Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater
Sep 19 Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
Sep 21 Sonoma, CA – Gundlach Bundschu Winery
Sep 22 San Francisco, CA – The Castro Theatre
Sep 24 Los Angeles, CA – First Congregational Church of Los Angeles
Sep 25 Pioneertown, CA – Pappy and Harriet’s
Sep 27 Tucson, AZ – Club Congress (Outside)
Sep 29 Austin, TX – Scholz Garten
Sep 30 Austin, TX – Scholz Garten
Oct 01 Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
Oct 05 Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
Oct 07 Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom
Oct 08 Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre
Oct 09 Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall
Oct 11 New York, NY – Webster Hall
Oct 12 Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere
Oct 13 Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere
Oct 15 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
Oct 16 Boston, MA – Royale
*all dates with Katy Kirby except 9/3
