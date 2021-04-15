 Waxahatchee Announces 2021 Tour Dates | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, April 15th, 2021  
Subscribe

Waxahatchee Announces 2021 Tour Dates

Tickets on Sale Friday 10 a.m. EDT; Katy Kirby to Support

Apr 15, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Waxahatchee (aka Katie Crutchfield) has announced a new tour to support her most recent album Saint Cloud. The tour begins in September and will feature a performance at Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tennessee. Katy Kirby will be the supporting act. Tour tickets will go on sale tomorrow (Apr. 16) at 10 a.m. EDT. Dates are listed in full below.

Saint Cloud came out last year on Merge, and was #6 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list. Last month, Crutchfield released an extended version of the album.

In March 2020 we posted our in-depth interview with Crutchfield about the album and quarantining during COVID-19 and you can read that here.

In March 2020 we also posted our rave review of Saint Cloud and you can read that here.

Waxahatchee Tour Dates:

Sep 02 Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall
Sep 03 Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival
Sep 04 Columbus, OH – Skully’s Music-Diner
Sep 05 Millvale, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre
Sep 07 Detroit, MI – The Majestic Theatre
Sep 09 Maquoketa, IA – Codfish Hollow Barn
Sep10 Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre
Sep 12 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
Sep 16 Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre
Sep 17 Tacoma, WA – Spanish Ballroom
Sep 18 Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater
Sep 19 Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
Sep 21 Sonoma, CA – Gundlach Bundschu Winery
Sep 22 San Francisco, CA – The Castro Theatre
Sep 24 Los Angeles, CA – First Congregational Church of Los Angeles
Sep 25 Pioneertown, CA – Pappy and Harriet’s
Sep 27 Tucson, AZ – Club Congress (Outside)
Sep 29 Austin, TX – Scholz Garten
Sep 30 Austin, TX – Scholz Garten
Oct 01 Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
Oct 05 Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
Oct 07 Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom
Oct 08 Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre
Oct 09 Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall
Oct 11 New York, NY – Webster Hall
Oct 12 Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere
Oct 13 Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere
Oct 15 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
Oct 16 Boston, MA – Royale

*all dates with Katy Kirby except 9/3

l

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #67

Sep 04, 2020 Issue #67 - Phoebe Bridgers and Moses Sumney

Most Recent