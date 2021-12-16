News

All





Waxahatchee Announces “El Deafo” Soundtrack, Shares New Single “Tomorrow” El Deafo Apple TV+ Show Premieres January 7

Photography by Johnny Eastlund



Waxahatchee (aka Katie Crutchfield) has announced the release of her original soundtrack for the upcoming Apple TV+ show El Deafo. She has also shared a single from the soundtrack, “Tomorrow.” El Deafo, based on the New York Times bestseller by Cece Bell, follows a young girl who has recently lost her hearing and is learning to navigate school alongside her superhero alter ego, El Deafo. It will make its Apple TV+ premiere on January 7. Listen to “Tomorrow” below.

In a press release, Crutchfield states: “I’m so happy to finally announce an amazing project I had the honor of being a part of. Last year I wrote some original music for a new show on Apple TV+ called El Deafo, based on the book of the same name by a true hero, Cece Bell. Myself along with Rob Barbato spent a few months arranging and recording these tunes and it was an amazing experience all around.”

Waxahatchee’s most recent album, Saint Cloud, came out last year via Merge. Read our interview with her on the album. Earlier this month, it was announced that she would be a supporting act for HAIM on their 2022 tour.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.