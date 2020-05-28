News

All





Waxahatchee Announces Livestream Series Where She’ll Play Each of Her Albums Set to Play Her Five-Album Discography, Including Saint Cloud, Out Now via Merge

Photography by Molly Matalon



Katie Crutchfield, better known in indie rock as Waxahatchee, released her latest full-length, Saint Cloud, in March via Merge. Though her anticipated spring tour was postponed due to COVID-19, she plans to livestream each of her five albums throughout the month of June for $15 per show or a flat $50 for the entire series. The complete schedule and a link to purchase tickets are listed below.

Waxahatchee had this to say about the concerts in a press release: "I'm announcing a run of five livestreams where I play all five of my albums in their entirety. This idea was born as a way to help support my band and crew through this time where we've had to cancel and move shows, thus causing a huge financial burden. I'm also donating a portion of the ticket sales to indie promoters around the country who have been so warm and hospitable to me over the years but are now facing a huge strain on their business. I've wanted to go back into my catalog and play some of the deep cuts for a while, and this seems like a perfect way for me to do it. Join us every Monday in June."

In March we posted our in-depth interview with Crutchfield about the album and quarantining during COVID-19 and you can read that here.

In March we also posted our rave review of Saint Cloud and you can read that here.

Read our 2017 The End interview with Waxahatchee where she answered our questions about endings and death.

Livestream Schedule:

06/01 - American Weekend

06/08 - Cerulean Salt

06/15 - Ivy Tripp

06/22 - Out In The Storm

06/29 - Saint Cloud

Tickets are available here.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.