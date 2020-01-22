Waxahatchee Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for New Song “Fire”
Saint Cloud Due Out March 27 via Merge
Jan 22, 2020
Photography by Molly Matalon
Waxahatchee (aka Katie Crutchfield) has announced a new album, Saint Cloud, and shared its first single, "Fire," via a video for the track. She has also announced some new tour dates. Saint Cloud is due out March 27 via Merge. Check out the "Fire" video below, followed by the album's tracklist and cover art. Also below are the tour dates.
Saint Cloud is the follow-up to 2017's Out in the Storm (which was our Album of the Week). Brad Cook produced Saint Cloud, which was recorded in the summer of 2019 at Sonic Ranch in Tornillo, TX, and Long Pond in Stuyvesant, NY. Crutchfield's backing band on the album was Bobby Colombo and Bill Lennox of the Detroit-based band Bonny Doon and that band will also be backing her on her 2020 tour dates. The album also features Josh Kaufman (Hiss Golden Messenger, Bonny Light Horseman) on guitar and keyboards and Nick Kinsey (Kevin Morby, Elvis Perkins) on drums and percussion. Saint Cloud was written right after Crutchfield decided to get sober.
"I think all of my records are turbulent and emotional, but this one feels like it has a little dose of enlightenment," Crutchfield says in a press release. "It feels a little more calm and less reckless."
Crutchfield had this to say about "Fire" in the press release: "The idea and melody for 'Fire' was dreamt up while driving over the Mississippi River from Memphis into West Memphis, AR, sun reflecting off the water which literally made West Memphis glow. The song's written by me, to myself. It's about the internal dialogue of shame surrounding mistakes you've made in the past and how we spiral and beat ourselves up when we slip. It's meant to be a bit of a personal pep talk. If I can love myself unconditionally, then I can move through the world a little easier. If I can accept that I only have a partial view of the universe, and that I can't know everything or control much of anything, then I can breathe a little easier, take better care of myself, and be closer to my own truth."
Read our 2017 The End interview with Waxahatchee where she answered our questions about endings and death.
Saint Cloud Tracklist:
1. Oxbow
2. Can't Do Much
3. Fire
4. Lilacs
5. The Eye
6. Hell
7. Witches
8. War
9. Arkadelphia
10. Ruby Falls
11. St. Cloud
Waxahatchee Tour Dates:
4/10 - Detroit, MI @ Jam Handy *
4/11 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater *
4/14 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *
4/15 - Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts *
4/16 - Boston, MA @ Royale
4/17 - Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre *
4/18 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere ^
4/19 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere ~
4/23 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *
4/24 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom *
4/25 - Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge *
4/26 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *
4/27 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn *
4/29 - Baton Rouge, LA @ Mid City Ballroom *
4/30 - Houston, TX @ The Satellite *
5/1 - Dallas, TX @ Sons of Hermann Hall *
5/2 - Austin, TX @ Scholz Garten *
5/4 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress +
5/7 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet's +
5/8 - Los Angeles, CA @ First Congregational Church of LA +
5/9 - San Francisco, CA @ The Castro Theatre
5/10 - Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery +
5/12 - Portland, OR @ The Old Church +
5/13 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater +
5/14 - Vancouver, BC @ Christ Church Cathedral +
5/15 - Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre +
5/20 - Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barn
5/21 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe *
5/22 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre *
* w/ Ohmme
^ w/ Radiator Hospital
~ w/ Bonny Doon & Shamir
+ w/ Mirah
