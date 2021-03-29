Waxahatchee Shares Covers of Songs by Lucinda Williams, Dolly Parton, and Bruce Springsteen

News

Photography by Johnny Eastlund



Waxahatchee (aka Katie Crutchfield) has released an extended edition of her acclaimed 2020 album, Saint Cloud, in honor of its one-year anniversary and it includes three previously unreleased covers of songs by Lucinda Williams (“Fruits of My Labor”), Dolly Parton (“Light of a Clear Blue Morning”), and Bruce Springsteen (“Streets of Philadelphia”). Listen to them all below, followed by the whole album. The appropriately named Saint Cloud +3 is out now via Merge.

In March 2020 we posted our in-depth interview with Crutchfield about the album and quarantining during COVID-19 and you can read that here.

In March 2020 we also posted our rave review of Saint Cloud and you can read that here.

Crutchfield previously shared Saint Cloud’s first single, “Fire,” via a video for the track. It was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared another song from the album, “Lilacs,” via a video for the track that solely featured dancer Marlee Grace dancing to the song in an empty warehouse/performance space. “Lilacs” was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared another song from the album, “Can’t Do Much,” via a video for the track. “Can’t Do Much” was also one of our Songs of the Week.

