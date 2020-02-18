News

All





Waxahatchee Shares New Song “Lilacs” via a Video Featuring Dancer Marlee Grace Saint Cloud Due Out March 27 via Merge





Waxahatchee (aka Katie Crutchfield) is releasing a new album, Saint Cloud, on March 27 via Merge. Now she has shared another song from the album, "Lilacs," via a video for the track. Ashley Connor directed the clip, which solely features dancer Marlee Grace dancing to the song in an empty warehouse/performance space. Watch it below, followed by Waxahatchee's upcoming tour dates.

Crutchfield had this to say about "Lilacs" in a press release: "'Lilacs' was the last song I wrote for the record and it's mostly just about obsessive/negative thought patterns. It's about backsliding into old behaviors that don't serve you and sort of letting your worst self get the best of you. I think that when people are in that mindset they can really try to turn the blame onto other people, so the song sort of plays out like a conflict you'd have with someone you love. It's meant to capture that moment of heat that happens right when you realize you're wrong or that your issue is more with yourself than with someone else - being flawed and fragile but making progress inch by inch. The chorus serves as a sweet little resolve. I wanted it to feel like the light at the end of the tunnel and the reminder that it can always and often does get better."

Crutchfield previously shared Saint Cloud's first single, "Fire," via a video for the track. It was one of our Songs of the Week.

Saint Cloud is the follow-up to 2017's Out in the Storm (which was our Album of the Week). Brad Cook produced Saint Cloud, which was recorded in the summer of 2019 at Sonic Ranch in Tornillo, TX, and Long Pond in Stuyvesant, NY. Crutchfield's backing band on the album was Bobby Colombo and Bill Lennox of the Detroit-based band Bonny Doon and that band will also be backing her on her 2020 tour dates. The album also features Josh Kaufman (Hiss Golden Messenger, Bonny Light Horseman) on guitar and keyboards and Nick Kinsey (Kevin Morby, Elvis Perkins) on drums and percussion. Saint Cloud was written right after Crutchfield decided to get sober.

"I think all of my records are turbulent and emotional, but this one feels like it has a little dose of enlightenment," Crutchfield said in a previous press release announcing the album. "It feels a little more calm and less reckless."

Read our 2017 The End interview with Waxahatchee where she answered our questions about endings and death.

Waxahatchee Tour Dates:

4/10 - Detroit, MI @ Jam Handy *

4/11 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater *

4/14 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

4/15 - Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts *

4/16 - Boston, MA @ Royale

4/17 - Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre *

4/18 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere ^

4/19 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere ~

4/23 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

4/24 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom *

4/25 - Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge *

4/26 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *

4/27 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn *

4/29 - Baton Rouge, LA @ Mid City Ballroom *

4/30 - Houston, TX @ The Satellite *

5/1 - Dallas, TX @ Sons of Hermann Hall *

5/2 - Austin, TX @ Scholz Garten *

5/4 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress +

5/7 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet's +

5/8 - Los Angeles, CA @ First Congregational Church of LA +

5/9 - San Francisco, CA @ The Castro Theatre

5/10 - Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery +

5/12 - Portland, OR @ The Old Church +

5/13 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater +

5/14 - Vancouver, BC @ Christ Church Cathedral +

5/15 - Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre +

5/20 - Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barn

5/21 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe *

5/22 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre *

8/6-8 - Waynesville, OH @ Bellwether Festival



* w/ Ohmme

^ w/ Radiator Hospital

~ w/ Bonny Doon & Shamir

+ w/ Mirah

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.