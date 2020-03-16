News

Waxahatchee Shares Video for New Song “Can’t Do Much” Saint Cloud Due Out March 27 via Merge





Waxahatchee (aka Katie Crutchfield) is releasing a new album, Saint Cloud, on March 27 via Merge. Now she has shared another song from the album, “Can’t Do Much,” via a video for the track. Anna Powell Teeter directed the clip, which features Crutchfield and her band performing in a studio. Watch it below, followed by Waxahatchee’s upcoming tour dates (although all her April and most of her May dates have been postponed due to the COVID-19 coronavirus).

Crutchfield says “Can’t Do Much” was the first song she wrote for the album and had this to say about it in a press release: “It's meant to be an extremely unsentimental love song, a love song with a strong dose of reality. It was written early on in a relationship, where the feelings were super intense, but also fear or apprehension were sort of keeping me from totally relaxing in it yet. Sort of like ‘it's annoying that I love you so much’—totally unromantic, which sort of makes it really romantic to me.”

Crutchfield previously shared Saint Cloud’s first single, “Fire,” via a video for the track. It was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared another song from the album, “Lilacs,” via a video for the track that solely featured dancer Marlee Grace dancing to the song in an empty warehouse/performance space. “Lilacs” was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Saint Cloud is the follow-up to 2017’s Out in the Storm (which was our Album of the Week). Brad Cook produced Saint Cloud, which was recorded in the summer of 2019 at Sonic Ranch in Tornillo, TX, and Long Pond in Stuyvesant, NY. Crutchfield’s backing band on the album was Bobby Colombo and Bill Lennox of the Detroit-based band Bonny Doon and that band will also be backing her on her 2020 tour dates. The album also features Josh Kaufman (Hiss Golden Messenger, Bonny Light Horseman) on guitar and keyboards and Nick Kinsey (Kevin Morby, Elvis Perkins) on drums and percussion. Saint Cloud was written right after Crutchfield decided to get sober.

“I think all of my records are turbulent and emotional, but this one feels like it has a little dose of enlightenment,” Crutchfield said in a previous press release announcing the album. “It feels a little more calm and less reckless.”

Read our 2017 The End interview with Waxahatchee where she answered our questions about endings and death.

Waxahatchee Tour Dates:

5/17 - Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital Guadalajara

6/24 - Bristol, UK @ The Fleece

6/25 - Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

6/26 - Manchester, UK @ YES

6/27 - London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall

6/29 - Paris, FR @ Petit Bain

6/30 - Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

7/1 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

7/2 - Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

7/3 - Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

7/4 - Oslo, NO @ John Dee

7/6 - Stockholm, SE @ Hus 7

7/8 - Madrid, SP @ Mad Cool Festival

7/9 - Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

7/10 - Hannover, DE @ Cafe Glocksee

7/11 - Köln, DE @ Artheater

7/14 - Strasbourg, FR @ La Grenze

7/15 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

