Waxahatchee – Stream the New Album and Read Our Review and New Interview Saint Cloud Out Now via Merge; Rescheduled Tour Dates Announced

Photography by Molly Matalon



Waxahatchee (aka Katie Crutchfield) has released a new album, Saint Cloud, today via Merge. Now that the album is out, you can stream the whole thing below. Also, yesterday we posted our in-depth interview with Crutchfield about the album and quarantining during COVID-19 and you can read that here. And earlier this week we posted our rave review of Saint Cloud and you can read that here. Crutchfield has also announced some new tour dates rescheduled due to COVID-19 and those are below too.

Crutchfield previously shared Saint Cloud’s first single, “Fire,” via a video for the track. It was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared another song from the album, “Lilacs,” via a video for the track that solely featured dancer Marlee Grace dancing to the song in an empty warehouse/performance space. “Lilacs” was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared another song from the album, “Can’t Do Much,” via a video for the track. “Can’t Do Much” was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Saint Cloud is the follow-up to 2017’s Out in the Storm (which was our Album of the Week). Brad Cook produced Saint Cloud, which was recorded in the summer of 2019 at Sonic Ranch in Tornillo, TX, and Long Pond in Stuyvesant, NY. Crutchfield’s backing band on the album was Bobby Colombo and Bill Lennox of the Detroit-based band Bonny Doon and that band will also be backing her on her 2020 tour dates. The album also features Josh Kaufman (Hiss Golden Messenger, Bonny Light Horseman) on guitar and keyboards and Nick Kinsey (Kevin Morby, Elvis Perkins) on drums and percussion. Saint Cloud was written right after Crutchfield decided to get sober.

“I think all of my records are turbulent and emotional, but this one feels like it has a little dose of enlightenment,” Crutchfield said in a previous press release announcing the album. “It feels a little more calm and less reckless.”

Read our 2017 The End interview with Waxahatchee where she answered our questions about endings and death.

Waxahatchee Tour Dates:

7.17.20 - Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

8.1.20 - Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

8.6.20 - Kansas City, MO @ Knucklehead's *

8.7.20 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway *!

8.8.20 - Waynesville, OH @ Bellwether Festival

8.9.20 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom *

8.10.20 - Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall *

8.12.20 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

8.14.20 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes *

8.16.20 - Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry *

8.18.20 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall *

8.23.20 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater #

8.24.20 - Portland, OR @ The Old Church #

8.26.20 - Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery #

8.27.20 - San Francisco, CA @ The Castro Theatre #

8.28.20 - Los Angeles, CA @ First Congregational Church of Los Angeles #

8.29.20 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet's #^

9.24.20 - Dallas, TX @ Sons of Hermann Hall

9.27.20 - Austin, TX @ Scholz Garten %

9.28.20 - Houston, TX @ The Satellite %

9.30.20 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West %

10.1.20 - Nashville, TN @ Exit In

10.2.20 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom %

10.4.20 - Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre %

10.5.20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer %

10.6.20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere %$@

10.7.20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere ~^

10.9.20 - Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre %

10.10.20 - Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts %

10.12.20 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater %

10.13.20 - Detroit, MI @ MOCAD %

10.15.20 - Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

10.16.20 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

10.17.20 - Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Bar

10.18.20 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre %



* w/ Fenne Lilly

! w/ Shady Bug

# w/ Mirah

^ w/ Bonny Doon

% w/ Ohmme

$ w/ Radiator Hospital

@ w/ Mac McCaughan

~ w/ Shamir

