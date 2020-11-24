News

We Are Still Alone Alice Hubble releases third single from acclaimed debut 'Polarlichter'

Photography by Adam Cresswell



Having released one of 2019's most critically acclaimed debuts with Polarlichter, Alice Hubble returns later this month with her third and final single off the record before embarking on the follow-up.

"We Are Still Alone", arguably the stand out track off an album packed with highlights comes out on Monday 27th November via Happy Robots Records. Released as a five-track EP including mixes from Pye Corner Audio and Roman Angelos, "We Are Still Alone" perfectly encapsulates its creator's panache at fusing sparse electronica with wistful, emotive lyrics that recalls the likes of Broadcast at their most eloquent.

About the song, Alice Hubble says, "It is the most personal song on the album, and is about the journey my brother and I went through in the aftermath of my father's death in in 2007. Our mother passed away ten years prior and, as you can imagine, this was a life changing event for both of us. My experience of grief is that it is isolating and whilst you're processing what happened you likely won't be able to be there for others in the way you would like to. Losing both of our parents at a young age was hard, and though you go on, because you have to, it's not something you ever get over. Over time the experience becomes a part of your story, things becomes easier to navigate and you can be there for each other in the way you want to be. Though the song comes from a sad place, the overarching themes are of love, renewal and a hope to make amends". Musically the track shows my unashamed love of OMD's brooding moments on their Architecture and Morality LP. This wasn't intentional, but in some ways inevitable."

The video was initially conceived over a conversation between Hubble and film-maker Alicia Britt prior to the first lockdown. "In the end the whole video was conceived remotely and filmed in her bedroom. It tells a story that mirrors that of me and my brother with a fantastical twist," she explains.

"I had been excited about working with Alice on We Are Still Alone for a long time," adds video director Britt. "What neither of us realised was that the world would be closed and we would start the project apart! Using a white bed sheet and two spotlights attached to my wardrobe doors we created a shadow studio in the bedroom. Taking inspiration from 1960s cult horror, paganism and tarot cards, I created the shadow figures and scenes, creating beautiful images using coloured lighting gels, sequins and mirrors."

While 2020 has been a traumatic year for musicians and artists in general, it hasn't stopped Alice from continuing to make and release new music. In April her experimental collaboration with Bradford based musician Andy Abbott under the moniker ADRA Hubble saw the light of day, drawing favourable reviews in the process.

With a new record on the horizon for next year, 2021 looks set to be an exciting one for Alice Hubble.