We Were Promised Jetpacks Announce Fall U.S. Tour Dates Enjoy the View Out Now via Big Scary Monsters

Photography by Euan Robertson



Scotland’s We Were Promised Jetpacks have announced fall U.S. tour dates in support of their newest album, Enjoy the View. Tickets go on sale this Friday (Aug. 5) at 10 a.m. local time. View the full list of dates below.

Enjoy the View came out last year via Big Scary Monsters. It featured the single “Fat Chance,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

We Were Promised Jetpacks 2022 Tour Dates:

October 7 - Columbus, OH @ Skully’s

October 8 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

October 9 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

October 11 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall

October 12 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

October 13 - Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

October 14 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

October 15 - New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s

October 16 - Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

October 18 - Orlando, FL @ The Social

October 19 - West Palm Beach, FL @ Respectable Street

October 22 - Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records

October 23 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

October 25 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

October 26 - Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall

October 27 - Syracuse, NY @ The Lost Horizon

October 28 - Pawtucket, RI @ The Met

October 29 - Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace

October 30 - Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

