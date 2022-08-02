We Were Promised Jetpacks Announce Fall U.S. Tour Dates
Enjoy the View Out Now via Big Scary Monsters
Aug 02, 2022
Photography by Euan Robertson
Scotland’s We Were Promised Jetpacks have announced fall U.S. tour dates in support of their newest album, Enjoy the View. Tickets go on sale this Friday (Aug. 5) at 10 a.m. local time. View the full list of dates below.
Enjoy the View came out last year via Big Scary Monsters. It featured the single “Fat Chance,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.
We Were Promised Jetpacks 2022 Tour Dates:
October 7 - Columbus, OH @ Skully’s
October 8 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme
October 9 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
October 11 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall
October 12 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips
October 13 - Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
October 14 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
October 15 - New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s
October 16 - Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall
October 18 - Orlando, FL @ The Social
October 19 - West Palm Beach, FL @ Respectable Street
October 22 - Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records
October 23 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
October 25 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
October 26 - Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall
October 27 - Syracuse, NY @ The Lost Horizon
October 28 - Pawtucket, RI @ The Met
October 29 - Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace
October 30 - Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall
