 We Were Promised Jetpacks Announce Fall U.S. Tour Dates | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022  
Subscribe

We Were Promised Jetpacks Announce Fall U.S. Tour Dates

Enjoy the View Out Now via Big Scary Monsters

Aug 02, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Euan Robertson
Bookmark and Share


Scotland’s We Were Promised Jetpacks have announced fall U.S. tour dates in support of their newest album, Enjoy the View. Tickets go on sale this Friday (Aug. 5) at 10 a.m. local time. View the full list of dates below.

Enjoy the View came out last year via Big Scary Monsters. It featured the single “Fat Chance,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

We Were Promised Jetpacks 2022 Tour Dates:

October 7 - Columbus, OH @ Skully’s
October 8 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme
October 9 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
October 11 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall
October 12 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips
October 13 - Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
October 14 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
October 15 - New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s
October 16 - Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall
October 18 - Orlando, FL @ The Social
October 19 - West Palm Beach, FL @ Respectable Street
October 22 - Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records
October 23 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
October 25 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
October 26 - Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall
October 27 - Syracuse, NY @ The Lost Horizon
October 28 - Pawtucket, RI @ The Met
October 29 - Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace
October 30 - Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent