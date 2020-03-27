 Weekly Playlist: Ambient Film | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Friday, March 27th, 2020  
Weekly Playlist: Ambient Film

A Continuation of Last Week's Playlist ft. Ambient Film Score Pieces from Vangelis, Hans Zimmer, Thomas Newman, Jóhann Jóhannsson, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Cliff Martinez, Alexandre Desplat, Mica Levi & More

Mar 27, 2020 By Charles Steinberg
A continuation of last week's Ambient One playlist, into the wonderful realm of film music. As a film score enthusiast, these are some of my favorite pieces of music...ever.



There are no comments for this entry yet.

