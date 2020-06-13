News

All





Weekly Playlist: Avant-Black Black Musicians Who Aren’t What You Would Consider Mainstream And/Or Who Make Music That Crosses the Borders of Genre and Expectation

Playlists like these are inherently contestable. There are omissions – of artists and genres. You can chalk that up to my lack of knowledge and an interest in focus. I’m still learning.

The idea was to shine some light on music from black musicians who aren’t what you would consider mainstream or who make music that crosses the borders of genre and expectation. That’s usually fresh. There are artists here who are closer to mainstream now than when they started, and that’s ok.

One of the things I appreciate about having the role of putting together these playlists is the discovery. As with pretty much all of the ones I assemble, there are artists included I already knew about, and others I didn’t. In my opinion, all of these artists are worthy of attention and close listening.

A valid question is why wait until this moment to put together a playlist featuring lesser known, contemporary black artists who record unusually brilliant music. That’s a very good question. Still, the dissatisfaction of an answer should not detract from checking this music out. I hope you enjoy this playlist as much as I do.

Love,

Charles