Weekly Playlist: “Best” of 2020 So Far In a Dark Year Full of Bright Music, Here are Some Favorites ft. Mac Miller, Waxahatchee, Fontaines D.C., Art Feynman, TORRES, Four Tet, Pheobe Bridgers, Rob Simonsen, Emile Mosseri, Widowspeak, Gia Margaret, Moses Boyd, Guided By Voices & More





So here we are three-quarters of the way through the shittiest year in my (our?) entire life and the music has without question been the silver in the sack of shit. I have to personally thank all fifty of these artists, along with many more, for getting me through the sludge. These tracks have accompanied me through, stirring dance moves and tears alike.

I’m not really one for introducing music. I just listen to it and share. I hope anyone who listens to this is as moved as I have been by the sounds, rhythms, and confessions. Peace, blessings and safe travels...We’ll all see one another again in a crowd in front of a band we love, ready to fall.

Xx Charles