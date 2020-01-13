 Weekly Playlist: Current Rotation #18 – Hi 2020 | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Monday, January 13th, 2020  
Weekly Playlist: Current Rotation #18 – Hi 2020

Tracks Bringing Us Into 2020 ft. Wolf Parade, Duster, Destroyer, Julianna Barwick, American Football, Bryce Dessner, Spoon & Mas

Jan 12, 2020 By Charles Steinberg
2020 is sounding lovely. Here are some tracks that have pulled us in. Let's dance...

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/playlist/hi-2020/pl.u-55D6AX3u8WYrPz



