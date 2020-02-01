Weekly Playlist: Current Rotation #20
New Jewels ft. Music From TORRES, Chromatics, Braids, Destroyer, Wild Nothing, Happyness, Walter Martin, Rafiq Bhatia, Hildur Guðnadóttir, Dan Deacon & More
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/playlist/current-rotation-20/pl.u-pMylGGEH4bYNGR
Most Recent
- 10 Best Songs of the Week: Metronomy, Little Dragon, Peter Bjorn and John, Caribou, and More (News) — Anna Calvi, BRAIDS, Caribou, Courtney Barnett, Gorillaz, Little Dragon, Margaret Glaspy, Metronomy, Peter Bjorn and John, Shopping, Slaves, Slowthai, Songs of the Week, These New Puritans
- Weekly Playlist: Current Rotation #20 (News) — Under the Radar’s Weekly Playlist
- Album of the Week: Destroyer (News) — Album of the Week, Dan Deacon, Destroyer, Drive-By Truckers, Frances Quinlan, POLIÇA, TORRES, Wild Nothing
- Braids Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Young Buck” (News) — BRAIDS, Chris Walla
- Wild Nothing - Stream the New EP (News) — Wild Nothing
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.