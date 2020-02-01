News

Weekly Playlist: Current Rotation #20 New Jewels ft. Music From TORRES, Chromatics, Braids, Destroyer, Wild Nothing, Happyness, Walter Martin, Rafiq Bhatia, Hildur Guðnadóttir, Dan Deacon & More





Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/playlist/current-rotation-20/pl.u-pMylGGEH4bYNGR