Weekly Playlist: Current Rotation #23
Music Can Help (We'll Find Our Way)
Though it may seem trivial to put out music playlists right now, we can't forget what makes us human and what makes us feel alive. Music can help us through this y'all – I truly believe this. Our minds and hearts can get bogged down and will need some release. So here are some new songs for you. I'll focus on songs to get us through trying times in weeks to come. Stay safe. Take care of one another. Take care of yourselves. Love and strength – Charles
