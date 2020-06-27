News

All





Weekly Playlist: Current Rotation #27 New Music From New & Old Friends ft. Art Feynman, Fontaines D.C, Braids, The Fiery Furnaces, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Kelly Lee Owens, Noveller, Arca, Jehnny Beth & More





This weeks playlist welcomes old friends and new with a bouquet of gorgeous new music. So nice to hear these voices again....