Weekly Playlist: Current Rotation #28
New Music to Keep Us Afloat ft. TORRES, Future Islands, Doves, Slow Pulp, Dream Wife, The Beths, Surfer Blood, Guided By Voices, My Morning Jacket, Young Jesus, Wye Oak, Julianna Barwick/Mary Lattimore, Black Thought, The Streets/IDLES
Ummmm, yeah. Thanks all of yuz.
Most Recent
- 10 Best Songs of the Week: Wye Oak, Doves, Sufjan Stevens, Future Islands, and More (News) — Alex Izenberg, Doves, Flock of Dimes, Future Islands, Jessy Lanza, Liv.e, Songs of the Week, Sufjan Stevens, Travis, Wye Oak
- Weekly Playlist: Current Rotation #28 (News) — Under the Radar’s Weekly Playlist
- The Beths Share “Jump Rope Gazers” Video (Plus Stream the New Album and Read Our Review) (News) — The Beths
- Dinner Party – Stream the Debut Album from the Supergroup and Read Our Review of It (News) — Dinner Party, 9th Wonder, Kamasi Washington, Robert Glasper, Terrace Martin
- The Flaming Lips Share Video for New Song “Dinosaurs on the Mountain” (News) — The Flaming Lips
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.