Weekly Playlist: Current Rotation #42
Dope New Releases from Reptaliens, The Ninth Wave (Mogwai & The Twilight Sad Remixes), Phoenix, Pylon, James Yorkston / The Second Hand Orchestra, Dino Saluzzi, Teen Daze, Sarah Davachi & Oobe
Most Recent
- Carefree Theatre (Review) — Surfer Blood
- Premiere: Falcon Jane Debuts New Song “Feelings” (News) — Falcon Jane
- Jesse Kivel Shares Video for New Song “Burning Man” (News) — Jesse Kivel
- The Antlers Share Video for New Song “It Is What It Is” (News) — The Antlers
- The War on Drugs Share Live Cover of Warren Zevon’s “Accidentally Like a Martyr” + Announce Podcast (News) — The War on Drugs
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.