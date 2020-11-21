Weekly Playlist: Current Rotation #44
Lovely, Lovely New Tunes ft. Wild Pink, Bleachers w/Bruce Springsteen, The War On Drugs, Son Lux, Nick Cave, Matt Berninger (Future Islands Rmx), Mamalarky, Dry Cleaning, Austra (Octa Octa Rmx), Ela Minus & Hammock
