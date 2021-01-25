Weekly Playlist: Current Rotation #47
New Music from Metric, Typhoon, Widowspeak, Death Cab for Cutie, Richard Hell, Speed Stick / Kelley Deal, Palberta, Madeline Kenney, CARM / Sufjan Stevens, David Wenngren / Library Tapes & Arca
