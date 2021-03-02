Weekly Playlist: Current Rotation #52
Great New Tracks From Julien Baker, Mogwai, A Winged Victory for the Sullen, Nick Cave / Warren Ellis, Wolf Alice, Cloud Nothings, Arab Strap, Nick Hakim / BADBADNOTGOOD, Karima Walker, Son Lux & Blanck Mass
