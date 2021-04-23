Weekly Playlist: Current Rotation #59
A New Batch of Delightful Tracks to Score Your Weekend ft. We Were Promised Jetpacks, CHVRCHES, Nathan Micay, Field Music, Mini Trees, Kira Skov / Bonnie Prince Billy, Dinosaur Jr., Jon Hopkins, Andy Sott / Alison Skidmore & Clint Mansell
Most Recent
- Under the Radar Announces The Protest Issue with Japanese Breakfast and HAIM on the Covers (News) — Japanese Breakfast, HAIM, Julien Baker, Wolf Alice, Tegan and Sara, Arlo Parks, Fleet Foxes, Jessie Ware, Shamir, Lucy Dacus, Valerie June, David Byrne, Julian Casablancas, The Strokes, Amelia Bauer, Brittany Campbell, Devon Gilfillian, Phoebe Bridgers, The Decemberists, The Avalanches, Andy Bell, CHAI, Deep Sea Diver, Future Islands, Goat Girl, Cassandra Jenkins, Lost Girls, Jenny Hval, Lost Horizons, Middle Kids, Still Corners, This Is the Kit, Tunng, The Weather Station, Helena Deland, Dry Cleaning, Ela Minus, Lael Neale, Squid, Billy Bragg, Thurston Moore, Adrian Younge, Algiers, Arlissa, Beauty Pill, Bedouine, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Braids, Chicano Batman, Jarvis Cocker, Cults, Dan Deacon, The Dears, DIIV, Sad13, Speedy Ortiz, Steve Earle, Ezra Furman, Ganser, Hatchie, illuminati hotties, The Invisible, Madeline Kenney, Kelly Lee Owens, Hamilton Leithauser, Local Natives, Colin Meloy, Moby, Mxmtoon, Oceanator, Piroshka, Porridge Radio, Natalie Prass, Margo Price, Jeremy Ivey, Pussy Riot, Soccer Mommy, Bartees Strange, Moon Taxi, Sharon Van Etten, Jess Williamson, Mogwai, Arab Strap, Bernice, Django Django, Field Music, Jane Weaver, The Mountain Goats
- George Eve Shares New Single “I Don’t Mind” (News) — George Eve
- Weekly Playlist: Current Rotation #59 (News) — Weekly Playlist
- The Chemical Brothers Share Video for New Song “The Darkness That You Fear” (News) — The Chemical Brothers
- Premiere: Pillea Debuts New Single “The Weight” (News) — Pillea
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.