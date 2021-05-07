 Weekly Playlist: Current Rotation #61 | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, May 7th, 2021  
Subscribe

Weekly Playlist: Current Rotation #61

Weekend Jams Y'all! Ft. girl in red, A.G. Cook / Charli XCX, Goat Girl / Nidia, New Order, Hornsbee, Sufjan Stevens, Iceage, GoGo Penguin / Portico Quartet, Bobby Krlic (Haxan Cloak) & dodie

May 07, 2021 By Charles O Steinberg
Bookmark and Share




Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent