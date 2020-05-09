 Weekly Playlist: I Don't Know Nann: A Playlist Inspired by Other Playlists! | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Saturday, May 9th, 2020  
Weekly Playlist: I Don’t Know Nann: A Playlist Inspired by Other Playlists!

ft. Music From Artists I Discovered/Rediscovered Including Damien Jurado, Holly Humberstone, Steve Hauschildt, Corridor, Carla dal Forno, Bardo Pond, Part Chimp, Keely Forsyth, Mega Bog, Crake & More.

May 09, 2020 By Charles Steinberg
There's a lot of time for playlist making these days and this one is cool because it's a playlist inspired by the playlists of others! Thanks to Indigo Sparke, Maggie Rogers, Stuart Braithwaite, James Graham, Buck Meek, Adrianne Lenker, Twain, Ryan Weston, Florence Clementine and last but not least, @duckrabbit9er, for the discovery/rediscovery of these artists and albums!



