Weekly Playlist: I Don’t Know Nann: A Playlist Inspired by Other Playlists!
ft. Music From Artists I Discovered/Rediscovered Including Damien Jurado, Holly Humberstone, Steve Hauschildt, Corridor, Carla dal Forno, Bardo Pond, Part Chimp, Keely Forsyth, Mega Bog, Crake & More.
There's a lot of time for playlist making these days and this one is cool because it's a playlist inspired by the playlists of others! Thanks to Indigo Sparke, Maggie Rogers, Stuart Braithwaite, James Graham, Buck Meek, Adrianne Lenker, Twain, Ryan Weston, Florence Clementine and last but not least, @duckrabbit9er, for the discovery/rediscovery of these artists and albums!
