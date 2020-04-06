Weekly Playlist: Oh Canada Pt.1
Some of My Favorite Songs From Our Northern Brethren ft. Neil Young, Broken Social Scene, Wolf Parade, Ought, Arcade Fire, Braids, Rush, Destroyer, Alvvays, Preoccupations, Leonard Cohen and Much More.
Fact: Much of my favorite music comes from Canadian artists. There's a lot more where this comes from but over four hours should hold y'all for a while. The border may be closed to our friends from the north, but at least we can still hear them...listen. Love.
