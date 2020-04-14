Weekly Playlist: Piano Organism
Piano Compositions That Live and Breathe ft. Rob Simonsen, Nils Frahm, Ólafur Arnalds, Max Richter, Goldmund, Jon Hopkins, Dustin O'Halloran, Bing & Ruth, Erik Satie, Gabriela Parra & More.
Here I have chosen piano compositions that because of the way they are played, emulate lifeforms. May the vibrations settle deep. Xxoo
Most Recent
- Watch Waxahatchee and Kevin Morby Perform a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert (News) — Waxahatchee, Kevin Morby
- Yumi Zouma Share “Lonely After” Video (News) — Yumi Zouma
- Mei River Shares Video For New Song “Peter Parker” (News) — Mei River
- Premiere: Watch GUM (aka Jay Watson) Perform “Out In the World” From His Living Room (News) — GUM, POND, Tame Impala
- Jay Watson of GUM and Tame Impala – COVID-19 Quarantine Artist Check In (Interview) — GUM, Tame Impala, POND, COVID-19 Quarantine Artist Check In
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.