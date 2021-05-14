 Weekly Playlist: Shoegaze One | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, May 14th, 2021  
Weekly Playlist: Shoegaze One

A Shuffle-Stroll into the Open Range of Shoegaze. Ft. My Bloody Valentine, A Sunny Day In Glasgow, Blonde Redhead, School of Seven Bells, Slowdive, Deerhunter, Mercury Rev, Ride, Lush, Galaxie 500 & More

May 14, 2021 By Charles Steinberg
