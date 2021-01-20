Weezer Announce New Album “OK Human” To Be Released Next Week
Their Next Album, Van Weezer, Will Be Released in May
Weezer have announced a new album, OK Human, which will be released on January 29 via Atlantic. The opening track and lead single, “All My Favorite Songs,” is set to release this Thursday. Perhaps the album’s title is a riff on Radiohead’s OK Computer? See the album art and tracklist below.
The band’s previously announced album, Van Weezer, is still set to release on May 7. They have shared three singles from the album so far: “The End of the Game,” “Hero,” and “Beginning of the End.”
OK Human Tracklist:
1. All My Favorite Songs
2. Aloo Gobi
3. Grapes Of Wrath
4. Numbers
5. Playing My Piano
6. Mirror Image
7. Screens
8. Bird With A Broken Wing
9. Dead Roses
10. Everything Happens For A Reason
11. Here Comes The Rain
12. La Brea Tar Pits
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Fleet Foxes Share Live Video for “I’m Not My Season” Recorded in a Brooklyn Church (News) — Fleet Foxes, Robin Pecknold, The Resistance Revival Chorus
- Hand Habits Announces New EP, Shares Video for New Single “4th of july” (News) — Hand Habits, SASAMI, Angel Olsen
- Nilüfer Yanya Shares Video for “Day 7.5093” (News) — Nilüfer Yanya
- Small Black Announce New Album, Share Video for New Single “Duplex” (News) — Small Black
- Premiere: Sanya N’Kanta Debuts New Single, “Waste My Time” (News) — Sanya N’Kanta
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.