Weezer Announce New Album “OK Human” To Be Released Next Week Their Next Album, Van Weezer, Will Be Released in May





Weezer have announced a new album, OK Human, which will be released on January 29 via Atlantic. The opening track and lead single, “All My Favorite Songs,” is set to release this Thursday. Perhaps the album’s title is a riff on Radiohead’s OK Computer? See the album art and tracklist below.

The band’s previously announced album, Van Weezer, is still set to release on May 7. They have shared three singles from the album so far: “The End of the Game,” “Hero,” and “Beginning of the End.”

OK Human Tracklist:

1. All My Favorite Songs

2. Aloo Gobi

3. Grapes Of Wrath

4. Numbers

5. Playing My Piano

6. Mirror Image

7. Screens

8. Bird With A Broken Wing

9. Dead Roses

10. Everything Happens For A Reason

11. Here Comes The Rain

12. La Brea Tar Pits

