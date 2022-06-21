Weezer Release New “SZNZ: Summer” EP, Announce a Run of Broadway Shows
Weezer have released a new EP, SZNZ: Summer, and announced a set of five shows which they will play at The Broadway Theatre in New York, NY. Each subsequent show will feature Weezer performing an EP from their SZNZ project, with the fifth show consisting of an assortment of songs across the four EPs and the rest of their catalog. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (June 24) at 10 a.m. EST. View a full list of the band’s upcoming tour dates below. Also stream the SZNZ: Summer EP below.
Each EP in the SZNZ series corresponds to a season. SZNZ: Spring was released this past March, and SZNZ: Summer has just been released today on the Summer Equinox.
Weezer 2022 Tour Dates:
June 21, 2022 Antwerp, Belgium @ Antwerps Sportpaleis
June 22, 2022 Groningen, Netherlands @ Stadspark
June 24, 2022 London, United Kingdom @ London Stadium
June 25, 2022 Huddersfield, United Kingdom @ John Smith’s Stadium
June 27, 2022 Dublin, Ireland @ Marlay Park
June 29, 2022 Glasgow, United Kingdom @ Bellahouston Park
July 2, 2022 Paris, France @ Paris La Defense Arena
August 7, 2022 San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands
Sept 13, 2022 New York, NY @ Broadway Theater - Spring
Sept 14, 2022 New York, NY @ Broadway Theater - Summer
Sept 16, 2022 New York, NY @ Broadway Theater - Autumn
Sept 17, 2022 New York, NY @ Broadway Theater - Winter
Sept 18, 2022 New York, NY @ Broadway Theater - SZNZ Encore
Sept 22-25, 2022 Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival
