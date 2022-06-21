News

Weezer Release New “SZNZ: Summer” EP, Announce a Run of Broadway Shows Tickets Go On Sale This Friday





Weezer have released a new EP, SZNZ: Summer, and announced a set of five shows which they will play at The Broadway Theatre in New York, NY. Each subsequent show will feature Weezer performing an EP from their SZNZ project, with the fifth show consisting of an assortment of songs across the four EPs and the rest of their catalog. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (June 24) at 10 a.m. EST. View a full list of the band’s upcoming tour dates below. Also stream the SZNZ: Summer EP below.

Each EP in the SZNZ series corresponds to a season. SZNZ: Spring was released this past March, and SZNZ: Summer has just been released today on the Summer Equinox.

Weezer 2022 Tour Dates:

June 21, 2022 Antwerp, Belgium @ Antwerps Sportpaleis

June 22, 2022 Groningen, Netherlands @ Stadspark

June 24, 2022 London, United Kingdom @ London Stadium

June 25, 2022 Huddersfield, United Kingdom @ John Smith’s Stadium

June 27, 2022 Dublin, Ireland @ Marlay Park

June 29, 2022 Glasgow, United Kingdom @ Bellahouston Park

July 2, 2022 Paris, France @ Paris La Defense Arena

August 7, 2022 San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

Sept 13, 2022 New York, NY @ Broadway Theater - Spring

Sept 14, 2022 New York, NY @ Broadway Theater - Summer

Sept 16, 2022 New York, NY @ Broadway Theater - Autumn

Sept 17, 2022 New York, NY @ Broadway Theater - Winter

Sept 18, 2022 New York, NY @ Broadway Theater - SZNZ Encore

Sept 22-25, 2022 Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival

