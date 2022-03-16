Weezer Share New Song “A Little Bit of Love”

News

Weezer are releasing four EPs this year, each timed to a different season and under the project name SZNZ. Now they have shared the new song, “A Little Bit of Love,” which is from the first EP, SZNZ: Spring, which is due out this Sunday, March 20 via Crush Music/Atlantic, and timed to The Spring Equinox. Listen to “A Little Bit of Love” below.

SZNZ: Summer, SZNZ: Autumn, and SZNZ: Winter will follow, with all the EPs then collected as one full-length release. Jake Sinclair, Ethan Gruska, and Suzy Shinn produced SZNZ: Spring. On Monday Weezer will perform “A Little Bit of Love” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and will also appear on the show once every season this year, in honor of each EP.

Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons was one of things that inspired SZNZ and each EP will feature a song that interpolates a movement from The Four Seasons.

In 2021 Weezer released two albums, OK Human and Van Weezer .

