Weezer Share New Song “A Little Bit of Love”
The Band Are Releasing Four EPs This Year Timed to the Seasons
Weezer are releasing four EPs this year, each timed to a different season and under the project name SZNZ. Now they have shared the new song, “A Little Bit of Love,” which is from the first EP, SZNZ: Spring, which is due out this Sunday, March 20 via Crush Music/Atlantic, and timed to The Spring Equinox. Listen to “A Little Bit of Love” below.
SZNZ: Summer, SZNZ: Autumn, and SZNZ: Winter will follow, with all the EPs then collected as one full-length release. Jake Sinclair, Ethan Gruska, and Suzy Shinn produced SZNZ: Spring. On Monday Weezer will perform “A Little Bit of Love” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and will also appear on the show once every season this year, in honor of each EP.
Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons was one of things that inspired SZNZ and each EP will feature a song that interpolates a movement from The Four Seasons.
In 2021 Weezer released two albums, OK Human and .
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Weezer Share New Song “A Little Bit of Love” (News) — Weezer
- Georgia Harmer Shares New Song “Talamanca” (News) — Georgia Harmer
- Premiere: Cole DeGenova and Lucas Ellman Share Collaborative Single “Voice of Birds” (News) — Cole DeGenova, Lucas Ellman
- Bon Iver and Ethan Gruska Team Up for New Song “So Unimportant” (News) — Bon Iver, Ethan Gruska, Sylvan Esso
- Premiere: Grimson Shares New Single “Household” (News) — Grimson
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.