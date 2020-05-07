News

Weezer Share New Song “Hero” and Partner with Postmates to Support Healthcare Workers Release Date for Van Weezer Pushed Back





Weezer send a hopeful note to all those affected by coronavirus in their new video for “Hero,” a new track from their forthcoming album Van Weezer.

From healthcare workers to at-home yoga goers, a hand-written letter is sent from the band members to just about everyone from across the world. The track itself is the epitome of a stereotypical Weezer anthem: classic pop-punk guitar riffs paired with lyrical sentiments from those struggling to fit in. “Everybody needs a hero but I’m not everybody else,” Rivers Cuomo sings, “I walk alone, yeah, I walk alone.”

To honor the real heroes, Weezer has partnered with Postmates to show their support for healthcare workers caring for those affected by COVID-19. Nurses at LA’s Good Samaritan Hospital will be sent meals from Uncle Paulie’s Deli during their breaks tonight thanks to Weezer, Postmates, and Feed Hero Nurses, a volunteer organization in collaboration with Random Acts, a company that provides meals to those working on the frontlines.

“Hero” is off the band’s upcoming LP, Van Weezer, originally set to be released May 15, but is now pushed back due to the coronavirus to an unspecified release date. Van Weezer, produced by Suzy Shinn (Panic! At The Disco, Fall Out Boy), is the band’s fourteenth studio album. With inspiration from the harder rock sounds of KISS and Metallica, Van Weezer is sure to be an interesting addition to Weezer’s lengthy catalog. But for now, the focus is on helping those in need. Previously Weezer shared the album’s first single, “End of the Game.”

“Your bravery and selflessness are awe-inspiring,” reads the note in “Hero,” “You are the reason we shall rock another day. Life is good, and for all of this, we thank you.”

