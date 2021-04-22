News

Weezer Share New Song “I Need Some of That” Van Weezer Due Out May 7 on Crush Music/Atlantic





Weezer have shared a new song titled “I Need Some of That.” It will be featured on the band’s forthcoming 15th studio album Van Weezer, which will be out on May 7 via Crush Music/Atlantic. Check it out below, along with the album’s tracklist.

Van Weezer features production by Suzy Shinn (Panic! at the Disco, Fall Out Boy). Previously shared songs from the album are “Hero,” “Beginning of the End,” and “End of the Game.”

The band’s most recent album, OK Human, came out back in January on Crush Music/Atlantic.

