Weezer Share Video for New Single “All My Favorite Songs” OK Human Due Out January 29 via Crush Music/Atlantic





Weezer announced earlier this week that they were releasing a new album, OK Human, next week (January 29) via Crush Music/Atlantic. Now they have shared the album’s opening track and lead single, “All My Favorite Songs,” via a video for the string-backed track. “All my favorite songs are slow and sad/All my favorite people make me mad,” frontman Rivers Cuomo sings, adding, “I don’t know what’s wrong with me.” Colin Read directed the video, which comments on our modern obsession with screens and phones, as a teenage boy (played by Sonny Golden) longs to connect with other humans and pulls a teenage girl (played by Monroe Cline) through his computer screen. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

The band’s previously announced album, Van Weezer, is still set to release on May 7. They have shared three singles from that album so far: “The End of the Game,” “Hero,” and “Beginning of the End.” It was during the pandemic that Cuomo started writing the songs from OK Human on piano, despite having another album already in the can. OK Human was inspired by The Beach Boys’ Pet Sounds and features a 38-piece orchestra. According to a press release announcing the album, other influences include Harry Nilsson’s Nilsson Schmilsson, Randy Newman’s self-titled debut, “the stacked harmonies of The Carpenters’ records,” and Francoise Hardy’s Message Personnel. Jake Sinclair produced the album, which features string and horn arrangements by Rob Mathes.

The album’s title is a riff on Radiohead’s OK Computer. A press release further describes the album as such: “Taking the listener bit by bit through parts of Cuomo’s every day, it’s a Technicolor symphonic spree that meditates on how over-and-under-connected we all are, particularly in a year where we can see each other with greater ease, but can't be physically near each other at all.”

Weezer Tour Dates:

7/14/21 Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park

7/17/21 Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium

7/18/21 San Diego, CA @ Petco Park

7/20/21 San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

7/24/21 Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Park

7/27/21 Atlanta, GA @ SunTrust Park

7/29/21 Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

7/31/21 Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field

8/1/21 Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

8/4/21 New York, NY @ Citi Field

8/5/21 Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

8/8/21 Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

8/10/21 Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

8/13/21 Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

8/15/21 Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

8/17/21 Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

8/19/21 Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park

8/20/21 Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

8/23/21 Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field

8/25/21 Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

