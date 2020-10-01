“Weird Al” Yankovic Takes on Last Night’s Biden/Trump Debate in “We’re All Doomed” Video
“Weird Al” Yankovic has teamed up with The Gregory Brothers for the song and video “We’re All Doomed,” which hilariously takes last night’s disastrous presidential debate between President Trump and former Vice President Biden and turns it into an Auto-Tuned song, with Yankovic as the freaked out moderator intercut with actual footage from the debate. It’s quite amazing that they were able to put this all together today, although a behind-the-scenes making-of video reveals that Yankovic’s part was filmed a few days earlier.
