 “Weird Al” Yankovic Takes on Last Night’s Biden/Trump Debate in “We’re All Doomed” Video | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Thursday, October 1st, 2020  
Subscribe

“Weird Al” Yankovic Takes on Last Night’s Biden/Trump Debate in “We’re All Doomed” Video

Made in Collaboration with The Gregory Brothers

Sep 30, 2020 By Christopher Roberts
Bookmark and Share


“Weird Al” Yankovic has teamed up with The Gregory Brothers for the song and video “We’re All Doomed,” which hilariously takes last night’s disastrous presidential debate between President Trump and former Vice President Biden and turns it into an Auto-Tuned song, with Yankovic as the freaked out moderator intercut with actual footage from the debate. It’s quite amazing that they were able to put this all together today, although a behind-the-scenes making-of video reveals that Yankovic’s part was filmed a few days earlier. 

Read our My Favorite Album interview with “Weird” Al Yankovic on Elton John. 

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #67

Sep 04, 2020 Issue #67 - Phoebe Bridgers and Moses Sumney

Most Recent