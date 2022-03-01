 Weird Nightmare (Alex Edkins of METZ) Announces Album, Shares Video for Single “Searching for You” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, March 1st, 2022  
Subscribe

Weird Nightmare (Alex Edkins of METZ) Announces Album, Shares Video for Single “Searching for You”

Self-Titled Album Due Out May 20 via Sub Pop

Mar 01, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Ryan Thompson
Bookmark and Share


Weird Nightmare (the solo project of METZ guitarist/singer Alex Edkins) has announced the release of his self-titled debut solo album, which will be out on May 20 via Sub Pop. Edkins has also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Searching for You.” View the Ryan Thompson-directed video below.

In a press release, Edkins states that “Searching for You” is “a fun, no nonsense rock ‘n’ roll song. It’s about searching for meaning and inspiration all around us.”

METZ’s most recent album, Atlas Vending, came out in 2020 via Sub Pop.

Weird Nightmare Tracklist:

1. Searching for You
2. Nibs
3. Lusitania
4. Wrecked
5. Sunday Driver
6. Darkroom
7. Dream
8. Zebra Dance
9. Oh No
10. Holding Out

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent