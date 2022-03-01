News

Weird Nightmare (Alex Edkins of METZ) Announces Album, Shares Video for Single “Searching for You” Self-Titled Album Due Out May 20 via Sub Pop

Photography by Ryan Thompson



Weird Nightmare (the solo project of METZ guitarist/singer Alex Edkins) has announced the release of his self-titled debut solo album, which will be out on May 20 via Sub Pop. Edkins has also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Searching for You.” View the Ryan Thompson-directed video below.

In a press release, Edkins states that “Searching for You” is “a fun, no nonsense rock ‘n’ roll song. It’s about searching for meaning and inspiration all around us.”

METZ’s most recent album, Atlas Vending, came out in 2020 via Sub Pop.

Weird Nightmare Tracklist:

1. Searching for You

2. Nibs

3. Lusitania

4. Wrecked

5. Sunday Driver

6. Darkroom

7. Dream

8. Zebra Dance

9. Oh No

10. Holding Out

