Weird Nightmare (Alex Edkins of METZ) Announces Album, Shares Video for Single “Searching for You”
Self-Titled Album Due Out May 20 via Sub Pop
Mar 01, 2022
Photography by Ryan Thompson
Weird Nightmare (the solo project of METZ guitarist/singer Alex Edkins) has announced the release of his self-titled debut solo album, which will be out on May 20 via Sub Pop. Edkins has also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Searching for You.” View the Ryan Thompson-directed video below.
In a press release, Edkins states that “Searching for You” is “a fun, no nonsense rock ‘n’ roll song. It’s about searching for meaning and inspiration all around us.”
METZ’s most recent album, Atlas Vending, came out in 2020 via Sub Pop.
Weird Nightmare Tracklist:
1. Searching for You
2. Nibs
3. Lusitania
4. Wrecked
5. Sunday Driver
6. Darkroom
7. Dream
8. Zebra Dance
9. Oh No
10. Holding Out
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Stereolab Announce Fall North American Tour (News) — Stereolab
- Premiere: Sooner Shares New Single “Pretend” (News) — Sooner
- Wild Loneliness (Review) — Superchunk
- Weird Nightmare (Alex Edkins of METZ) Announces Album, Shares Video for Single “Searching for You” (News) — Weird Nightmare, METZ
- Twin Shadow at Thalia Hall in Chicago (Review) — Twin Shadow, HXLT
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.