Weird Nightmare (Alex Edkins of METZ) Shares Video for New Single “Wrecked” Self-Titled Album Due Out May 20 via Sub Pop

Photography by Ryan Thompson



Weird Nightmare (the solo project of METZ guitarist/singer Alex Edkins) has shared a video for his new single, “Wrecked.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming self-titled debut solo album, which will be out on May 20 via Sub Pop. View the Ryan Thompson-directed video below.

In a press release, Edkins states: “‘Wrecked’ is about missing someone. For me, it’s about missing my wife and son while on tour. Being away has become harder and harder to do. I think most people can relate to it. Feeling impossibly far away from the ones you love and coming to the realization that you won’t feel whole again until you return. I was really happy to collaborate with Alicia (Bognanno) on this song and I love what she adds to it. Alicia has a one in a million voice. A voice that you recognize immediately and she really lifts the song way up. Directed by Ryan Thompson, the video for ‘Wrecked’ is a tale as old as time. When a pooch with no pack strays into the park, you know things are gonna get ruff….”

Previously released singles from the album are “Searching for You” and “Lusitania.” METZ’s most recent album, Atlas Vending, came out in 2020 via Sub Pop.

