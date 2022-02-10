 Wesley Joseph Signs With Secretly Canadian, Shares Video for New Single “Cold Summer” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, February 10th, 2022  
Wesley Joseph Signs With Secretly Canadian, Shares Video for New Single “Cold Summer”

Self-Directed Video Was Filmed in Kazakhstan

Feb 10, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Lewis Vorn
Wesley Joseph has signed with Secretly Canadian and has shared a video for his debut single with the label, “Cold Summer.” The self-directed video was filmed in Kazakhstan. View below.

In a press release, Joseph states: “Whenever me and Leon Vynehall are at his studio ‘The Ooz,’ the vibe is special and the world spins at a different pace. We talked about how I wanted to create the theme music for a supervillain’s return, something that felt uneasy, tense, and eerie, yet completely encapsulating—that would feel like the perfect beginning to the next chapter. ‘Cold Summer’ started to take shape at 1 a.m. after a day of working, and as soon as we got the atmospherics and drums down we couldn’t stop playing it. We wanted to make something simple that allowed my vocal to lead and bend the vibe in each section. Creating it was a freeing process I think you can hear reflected in the song.

“The supervillain concept expanded into the ‘Cold Summer’ universe of the film, and I wanted to bring the alter-ego Fredrick a step forward in our world—making a video that felt cinematic, textured, eccentric, vivid and humorous at the same time. As the idea got bigger, more characters were drawn in, and when all the dots were connected it was a pretty unrealistic concept to shoot in the U.K. We ended up shooting in Kazakhstan and after a 10 hour flight and two days with next to no sleep, filming in deserts, old hotels and golf clubs in the mountains, we came back with the video. Luckily we had a great team out there who facilitated the idea and made it possible. The film feels out of this world and unfamiliar to me, so much happened so quickly—it’s still a beautiful lucid blur.”

Most Recent