Westerman Shares New Song “Blue Comanche”

West London's Will Westerman, who releases music simply under his last name, has shared a new song, "Blue Comanche." It's his first release for Partisan, a label that has just announced they've signed him. Check out the song below, followed by his upcoming tour dates.

In 2018 Westerman released a 4-song EP, Ark, via Blue Flowers. Before that he garnered attention for a series of singles and his 2017-released Call and Response EP.

Westerman had this to say about "Blue Comanche" in a press release: "'Blue Comanche' is about the inevitability of environmental loss as a consequence of modernization. I'm not a Luddite, I don't think we should go back to the Stone Age or anything, but there's still something profoundly sad about what's being lost.



"I find party politics frustrating, because it's so cyclical. I'm obsessed with ethics, and politics and ethics can be bad bedfellows. I'm political in a solitary way. There are issues that I think are important and occupy my thoughts, but I struggle with organized politics. In the party system there's inevitable compromise and concession, which is frustrating. That's why I like writing, you can say what you want without any dilution.



"I wanted this to be a calming song though, not angry. Today it's so easy to live in an echo chamber of bad news, but if you look hard you can still see individual acts of kindness everywhere. You have to be engaged and stay sensitive to suffering, but it's not constructive to live in that space all the time."

Westerman Tour Dates:

6/4 - London, UK @ Hoxton Hall

7/22 - Brooklyn, NY @ National Sawdust

7/25 - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

7/30 - Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

7/31 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

