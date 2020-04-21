News

Westerman Shares New Song Inspired By Talk Talk’s Mark Hollis – “Your Hero Is Not Dead” Your Hero Is Not Dead Due Out June 5 via Partisan





West London’s Will Westerman, who releases music simply under his last name, is releasing his debut full-length album, Your Hero Is Not Dead, on June 5 via Partisan. Now he has shared another song from it, title track “Your Hero Is Not Dead,” which he says is inspired by the 2019 passing of Talk Talk’s Mark Hollis. He has also put out a new SoundCloud mix he calls “freeform communal music” and has titled Huxley. It features Neil Young, Thundercat, George Harrison, Arthur Russell, and others. Check out “Your Hero Is Not Dead” and the mix below.

Westerman had this to say about “Your Hero Is Not Dead” in a press release: “This was the last song I wrote for the whole record, but I had the title for the album before any of the music was formed. I remember I wrote it on the day that Mark Hollis died. He's probably as close to a musical hero as I have. The song isn't about him or Talk Talk necessarily, but when he died I wanted to put myself to task and respond to the sadness I was feeling at that moment.”

Westerman recorded Your Hero Is Not Dead in Southern Portugal and London with his friend and producer Nathan Jenkins (aka Bullion). The album includes “Blue Comanche,” a new song Westerman shared in January. It was one of our Songs of the Week. Then when the album was announced he shared another new song from it, “Think I’ll Stay,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then he shared another song from it, “Waiting On Design,” which was also on our Songs of the Week list.

In 2018 Westerman released a 4-song EP, Ark, via Blue Flowers. Before that he garnered attention for a series of singles and his 2017-released Call and Response EP.

Westerman Tour Dates:

7/20 - Washington, DC @ DC9

7/21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

7/22 - Brooklyn, NY @ National Sawdust

7/23 - Boston, MA @ Great Scott

7/25 - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

7/28 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

7/30 - Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

7/31 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

8/3 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza

8/5 - Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

8/20 - London, UK @ Hoxton Hall

10/19 - Paris, France @ La Boule Noire

10/25 - Berlin, Germany @ ACUD

