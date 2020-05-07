News

All





Westerman Shares New Song “The Line” Your Hero Is Not Dead Due Out June 5 via Partisan





West London’s Will Westerman, who releases music simply under his last name, is releasing his debut full-length album, Your Hero Is Not Dead, on June 5 via Partisan. Now he has shared another song from it, “The Line.” It’s a song that tackles what crosses the line these days, in terms of what’s acceptable in modern society. Listen below.

Westerman had this to say about the song in a press release: “I was thinking about moral relativism when I wrote this. The ever-shifting parameters of what is and isn't acceptable. This applies to many things—gender, human rights, parenting, politics. I don't believe that this means there's no right and wrong, but normative values are constantly in flux—hopefully as we continue to be more compassionate.”

Westerman recorded Your Hero Is Not Dead in Southern Portugal and London with his friend and producer Nathan Jenkins (aka Bullion). The album includes “Blue Comanche,” a new song Westerman shared in January. It was one of our Songs of the Week. Then when the album was announced he shared another new song from it, “Think I’ll Stay,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then he shared another song from it, “Waiting On Design,” which was also on our Songs of the Week list. He then shared another song from it, title track “Your Hero Is Not Dead,” which he said was inspired by the 2019 passing of Talk Talk’s Mark Hollis. “Your Hero Is Not Dead” was yet again one of our Songs of the Week. At the same time put out a new SoundCloud mix he called “freeform communal music” and had titled Huxley.

In 2018 Westerman released a 4-song EP, Ark, via Blue Flowers. Before that he garnered attention for a series of singles and his 2017-released Call and Response EP.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.