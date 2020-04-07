News

Westerman Shares New Song “Waiting On Design” Your Hero Is Not Dead Due Out June 5 via Partisan

Photography by Bex Day



West London’s Will Westerman, who releases music simply under his last name, is releasing his debut full-length album, Your Hero Is Not Dead, on June 5 via Partisan. Now he has shared another song from it, “Waiting On Design.” It sounds a bit like 10cc being covered Field Music (or vice versa). Listen to the lush track below, followed by Westerman’s upcoming tour dates.

Westerman had this to say about “Waiting On Design” in a press release: “I was thinking about the absurdity of the self, and how nobody wants to look at themselves from the perspective of the people they hurt. What's interesting to me about storytelling isn't necessarily the stories themselves, but the mutual connection that comes from people's understanding of what's being conjured by that story.”

Westerman recorded Your Hero Is Not Dead in Southern Portugal and London with his friend and producer Nathan Jenkins (aka Bullion). The album includes “Blue Comanche,” a new song Westerman shared in January. It was one of our Songs of the Week. Then when the album was announced he shared another new song from it, “Think I’ll Stay,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week.

In 2018 Westerman released a 4-song EP, Ark, via Blue Flowers. Before that he garnered attention for a series of singles and his 2017-released Call and Response EP.

Westerman Tour Dates:

7/20 - Washington, DC @ DC9

7/21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

7/22 - Brooklyn, NY @ National Sawdust

7/23 - Boston, MA @ Great Scott

7/25 - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

7/28 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

7/30 - Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

7/31 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

8/3 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza

8/5 - Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

8/20 - London, UK @ Hoxton Hall

10/19 - Paris, France @ La Boule Noire

10/25 - Berlin, Germany @ ACUD

