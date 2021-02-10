 Westerman Shares Unknown Mortal Orchestra Remix of “Drawbridge” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Wednesday, February 10th, 2021  
Subscribe

Westerman Shares Unknown Mortal Orchestra Remix of “Drawbridge”

Your Hero is Not Dead Out Now on Partisan

Feb 09, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Westerman has shared a new remix from Unknown Mortal Orchestra of the song “Drawbridge” from his debut album, Your Hero is Not Dead. Listen below.

Your Hero is Not Dead came out last year on Partisan, and made it to #23 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list. It featured the songs “Think I’ll Stay,” “Waiting On Design,” the title track “Your Hero Is Not Dead,” and “The Line.”

Check out our interview with Westerman, which originally appeared in Issue 67 of our print issue in September.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #67

Sep 04, 2020 Issue #67 - Phoebe Bridgers and Moses Sumney

Most Recent