Westerman Shares Unknown Mortal Orchestra Remix of “Drawbridge”
Your Hero is Not Dead Out Now on Partisan
Westerman has shared a new remix from Unknown Mortal Orchestra of the song “Drawbridge” from his debut album, Your Hero is Not Dead. Listen below.
Your Hero is Not Dead came out last year on Partisan, and made it to #23 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list. It featured the songs “Think I’ll Stay,” “Waiting On Design,” the title track “Your Hero Is Not Dead,” and “The Line.”
Check out our interview with Westerman, which originally appeared in Issue 67 of our print issue in September.
