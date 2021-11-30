News

Wet Leg Announce Debut Album and Tour, Share Two New Songs and Music Video Self-Titled Album Due Out April 8, 2022 via Domino





British duo Wet Leg (Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers) have announced the release of their self-titled debut album, which will be out on April 8, 2022 via Domino. The duo have also shared two new songs, “Too Late Now” and “Oh No,” with an accompanying music video for “Too Late Now.” North American tour dates have also been announced for March 2022. Check out the new songs and Fred Rowson-directed video for “Too Late Now” below, along with the full list of tour dates and the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Teasdale explains “Too Late Now” in a press release: “It is about sleepwalking into adulthood. I never imagined that my adult life would look the way it does and I guess this song reflects on some of the pressures and pulls of life. Sometimes I get really inside my head and everything can feel very overwhelming. I think this song is about accepting that life can feel a bit shit from time to time. Maybe don’t indulge that thought too much though. Just take some time for yourself. Take a breath. Have a bath. It might make you feel a bit better.”

She adds, regarding the album: “I wanted to write fun songs, I didn’t want to indulge sad feelings too much, I wanted to write stuff that’s fun to listen to and fun to play. But then, the sad seeps through, as well. Wet Leg was originally just supposed to be funny. As a woman, there’s so much put on you, in that your only value is how pretty or cool you look. But we want to be goofy and a little bit rude. We want to write songs that people can dance to. And we want people to have a good time, even if that might not be possible all of the time.”

Wet Leg previously shared two songs from the upcoming album, their debut single “Chaise Longue,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, and “Wet Dream,” which topped our Songs of the Week list.

Read our interview with Wet Leg on “Chaise Longue.”

Wet Leg Tracklist:

1. Being In Love

2. Chaise Longue

3. Angelica

4. I Don’t Wanna Go Out

5. Wet Dream

6. Convincing

7. Loving You

8. Ur Mum

9. Oh No

10. Piece of Shit

11. Supermarket

12. Too Late Now

Wet Leg 2022 North American Tour Dates:

3rd March – Amsterdam Bar and Hall, Minneapolis, MN

4th March – Empty Bottle, Chicago, IL

5th March - A&R Music Bar, Columbus, OH

7th March – Horsehoe Tavern, Toronto, ON, Canada

8th March – Bar le Ritz PBD, Montreal, QC ,Canada

10th March – Music Hall of Williamsburg, Brooklyn, NY

11th March – DC9, Washington, DC

12th March – PhilaMOCA, Philadelphia, PA

14th March – Basement East, Nashville, TN

16th-18th March – SXSW, Austin, TX

23rd March - Pabellon Cuervo, Mexico City, Mexico ^

25th March – Wise Hall, Vancouver, BC

26th March – Sunset Tavern, Seattle, WA

27th March – Vitalidad, Portland, OR

^ = with IDLES

