News

All





Wet Leg Announce New Tour Dates, Share New Mini Documentary Chronicling Their U.S. East Coast Tour Self-Titled Album Out Now via Domino





British duo Wet Leg (Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers) have announced some new North American tour dates and shared On Tour with Wet Leg, a new mini documentary chronicling their recent U.S. East Coast tour. It includes a brief moment where they meet Jack White in Nashville. Watch it below, followed by the new tour dates, which are on sale now.

Wet Leg released their self-titled debut album earlier in the month via Domino. It landed at #1 on the official UK album chart and in America also made it to #14 on the Billboard 200 album chart (and at #4 on the Billboard Album Sales Chart). Wet Leg also debuted at #1 on the Australian album chart and the band have also announced that they will be opening for Harry Styles on a string of dates in that country and in New Zealand, as well as playing their first shows in Japan.

Stream the album here.

Read our recent interview with Wet Leg here.

Read our rave review of Wet Leg here.

Wet Leg features the songs “Chaise Longue” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), “Wet Dream,” which topped our Songs of the Week list, “Oh No,” and “Too Late Now,” the latter of which also topped our Songs of the Week list. Then they shared a video for “Oh No.” That was followed by another single, “Angelica,” shared via another one of their amusing self-directed videos. “Angelica” also made our Songs of the Week list.

Then the duo did a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR, performed “Chaise Longue” on Late Night with Seth Meyers, and stopped by SiriusXMU to perform a cover of Madonna’s “Material Girl.” Then in March Wet Leg stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where they performed “Wet Dream” on the broadcast show and “Chaise Longue” as a web-exclusive.

Wet Leg released one last pre-release single, “Ur Mum,” via another amusing video. “Ur Mum” also made our Songs of the Week list. Then the band shared a “Live on the Porch” session featuring them performing five songs from the album in their native Isle of Wight.

“Chaise Longue” was #1 on our Top 130 Songs of 2021 list.

Read our 2021 interview with Wet Leg on “Chaise Longue.”

<iframe width=“560” height=“315” src=“https://www.youtube.com/embed/aEHAjjea1Uc” title=“YouTube video player” frameborder=“0” allow=“accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe><p> </p>

Wet Leg Tour Dates:

New North American Dates:

Friday, July 29, 2022 - Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

Saturday, July 30, 2022 - Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop

Sunday, July 31, 2022 - Montreal, QC @ Osheaga

Tuesday, August 2, 2022 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix

Thursday, August 4, 2022 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

Friday, August 5, 2022 - Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon

Sunday, August 7, 2022 - San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

Friday, August 26, 2022 - Seattle, WA @ Thing Festival

Sunday, August 28, 2022 - Los Angeles @ This Ain’t No Picnic

Tuesday, August 30, 2022 - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

Thursday, September 1, 2022 - New Orleans, LA @ Tipitinas

Saturday, September 3, 2022 - Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live

Sunday, September 4, 2022 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

Tuesday, September 6, 2022 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners

Wednesday, September 7, 2022- St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

Friday, September 9, 2022 - Kansas City, MO @ Truman

Saturday, September 10, 2022 - Denver, CO @ Westword Festival

Sunday, September 11, 2022 - Abiquiu, NM @ Ghost Ranch Festival

Tuesday, September 13, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Depot

Thursday, September 15, 2022 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Friday, September 16, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful

Tuesday, October 4, 2022 - Mexico City, MX @ Lunario

Thursday, October 6, 2022 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena #

Sunday, October 9, 2022 - San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amp #

Wednesday, October 12, 2022 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Amp #

# with Florence and the Machine

UK and European Dates:

April 21st – Trinity Centre, Bristol – sold out

April 23rd – o2 Institute, Birmingham – sold out

April 24th – Norwich Arts Centre, Norwich – sold out

April 26th – Electric Ballroom, London – sold out

April 27th – The Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth – sold out

May 14th – Point Ephemere, Paris – sold out

May 15th – Le Nuits Botanique @ Botanique Rotonde, Brussels

May 16th – Jaki, Cologne

May 19th – Doornroosje, Nijmegen

May 20th – Rotown, Rotterdam – sold out

May 21st – London Calling @ Paradiso, Amsterdam

May 23rd – Milla, Munich

May 24th – Milla, Munich – sold out

May 25th – Berghain/Kantine, Berlin – sold out

May 28th – Neighbourhood Weekender @ Victoria Park, Warrington

June 16th – Isle of Wight Festival, Newport

June 23rd – The Louisiana, Bristol – Independent Venue Week – sold out

July 9th – TRNSMT @ Glasgow Green, Glasgow

August 25th – Rickshaw Theatre, Vancouver – sold out

October 23rd – Strom, Munich

October 25th – Magazzini Generali, Milan

October 26th – Mascotte, Zurich

October 29th – Mojo Club, Hamburg

November 4th – Trix, Antwerp

November 5th – Vera, Groningen

November 6th – Astra Kulturehaus, Berlin

November 7th – Kantine, Cologne

November 9th – Elysee Montmartre, Paris

November 10th – Rockhal Club, Esch-sur-alzette

November 11th – Paradiso Noord, Amsterdam

November 13th – UEA, Norwich – sold out

November 14th – O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol – sold out

November 15th – O2 Academy Liverpool, Liverpool – sold out

November 17th - SWG3, Glasgow – sold out

November 18th - Leeds Beckett Students Union, Leeds – sold out

November 19th - O2 Ritz, Manchester – sold out

November 21st – O2 Institute, Birmingham

November 23rd – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London – sold out

November 24th – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London – sold out

November 25th – Rock City, Nottingham – sold out

November 27th – Limelight, Belfast

November 28th – Academy, Dublin

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.