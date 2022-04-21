Wet Leg Announce New Tour Dates, Share New Mini Documentary Chronicling Their U.S. East Coast Tour
Self-Titled Album Out Now via Domino
British duo Wet Leg (Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers) have announced some new North American tour dates and shared On Tour with Wet Leg, a new mini documentary chronicling their recent U.S. East Coast tour. It includes a brief moment where they meet Jack White in Nashville. Watch it below, followed by the new tour dates, which are on sale now.
Wet Leg released their self-titled debut album earlier in the month via Domino. It landed at #1 on the official UK album chart and in America also made it to #14 on the Billboard 200 album chart (and at #4 on the Billboard Album Sales Chart). Wet Leg also debuted at #1 on the Australian album chart and the band have also announced that they will be opening for Harry Styles on a string of dates in that country and in New Zealand, as well as playing their first shows in Japan.
Wet Leg features the songs “Chaise Longue” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), “Wet Dream,” which topped our Songs of the Week list, “Oh No,” and “Too Late Now,” the latter of which also topped our Songs of the Week list. Then they shared a video for “Oh No.” That was followed by another single, “Angelica,” shared via another one of their amusing self-directed videos. “Angelica” also made our Songs of the Week list.
Then the duo did a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR, performed “Chaise Longue” on Late Night with Seth Meyers, and stopped by SiriusXMU to perform a cover of Madonna’s “Material Girl.” Then in March Wet Leg stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where they performed “Wet Dream” on the broadcast show and “Chaise Longue” as a web-exclusive.
Wet Leg released one last pre-release single, “Ur Mum,” via another amusing video. “Ur Mum” also made our Songs of the Week list. Then the band shared a “Live on the Porch” session featuring them performing five songs from the album in their native Isle of Wight.
“Chaise Longue” was #1 on our Top 130 Songs of 2021 list.
<iframe width=“560” height=“315” src=“https://www.youtube.com/embed/aEHAjjea1Uc” title=“YouTube video player” frameborder=“0” allow=“accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe><p> </p>
Wet Leg Tour Dates:
New North American Dates:
Friday, July 29, 2022 - Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
Saturday, July 30, 2022 - Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop
Sunday, July 31, 2022 - Montreal, QC @ Osheaga
Tuesday, August 2, 2022 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix
Thursday, August 4, 2022 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
Friday, August 5, 2022 - Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon
Sunday, August 7, 2022 - San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands
Friday, August 26, 2022 - Seattle, WA @ Thing Festival
Sunday, August 28, 2022 - Los Angeles @ This Ain’t No Picnic
Tuesday, August 30, 2022 - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
Thursday, September 1, 2022 - New Orleans, LA @ Tipitinas
Saturday, September 3, 2022 - Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live
Sunday, September 4, 2022 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
Tuesday, September 6, 2022 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners
Wednesday, September 7, 2022- St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
Friday, September 9, 2022 - Kansas City, MO @ Truman
Saturday, September 10, 2022 - Denver, CO @ Westword Festival
Sunday, September 11, 2022 - Abiquiu, NM @ Ghost Ranch Festival
Tuesday, September 13, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Depot
Thursday, September 15, 2022 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
Friday, September 16, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful
Tuesday, October 4, 2022 - Mexico City, MX @ Lunario
Thursday, October 6, 2022 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena #
Sunday, October 9, 2022 - San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amp #
Wednesday, October 12, 2022 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Amp #
# with Florence and the Machine
UK and European Dates:
April 21st – Trinity Centre, Bristol – sold out
April 23rd – o2 Institute, Birmingham – sold out
April 24th – Norwich Arts Centre, Norwich – sold out
April 26th – Electric Ballroom, London – sold out
April 27th – The Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth – sold out
May 14th – Point Ephemere, Paris – sold out
May 15th – Le Nuits Botanique @ Botanique Rotonde, Brussels
May 16th – Jaki, Cologne
May 19th – Doornroosje, Nijmegen
May 20th – Rotown, Rotterdam – sold out
May 21st – London Calling @ Paradiso, Amsterdam
May 23rd – Milla, Munich
May 24th – Milla, Munich – sold out
May 25th – Berghain/Kantine, Berlin – sold out
May 28th – Neighbourhood Weekender @ Victoria Park, Warrington
June 16th – Isle of Wight Festival, Newport
June 23rd – The Louisiana, Bristol – Independent Venue Week – sold out
July 9th – TRNSMT @ Glasgow Green, Glasgow
August 25th – Rickshaw Theatre, Vancouver – sold out
October 23rd – Strom, Munich
October 25th – Magazzini Generali, Milan
October 26th – Mascotte, Zurich
October 29th – Mojo Club, Hamburg
November 4th – Trix, Antwerp
November 5th – Vera, Groningen
November 6th – Astra Kulturehaus, Berlin
November 7th – Kantine, Cologne
November 9th – Elysee Montmartre, Paris
November 10th – Rockhal Club, Esch-sur-alzette
November 11th – Paradiso Noord, Amsterdam
November 13th – UEA, Norwich – sold out
November 14th – O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol – sold out
November 15th – O2 Academy Liverpool, Liverpool – sold out
November 17th - SWG3, Glasgow – sold out
November 18th - Leeds Beckett Students Union, Leeds – sold out
November 19th - O2 Ritz, Manchester – sold out
November 21st – O2 Institute, Birmingham
November 23rd – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London – sold out
November 24th – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London – sold out
November 25th – Rock City, Nottingham – sold out
November 27th – Limelight, Belfast
November 28th – Academy, Dublin
