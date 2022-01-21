 Wet Leg Cover Madonna’s “Material Girl” for SiriusXMU | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, January 21st, 2022  
Wet Leg Cover Madonna’s “Material Girl” for SiriusXMU

Self-Titled Album Due Out April 8 via Domino

Jan 21, 2022 By Joey Arnone
British duo Wet Leg (Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers) stopped by SiriusXMU to perform a cover of Madonna’s “Material Girl.” Listen below.

Wet Leg’s self-titled debut album will be out on April 8 via Domino. It features the songs “Chaise Longue” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), “Wet Dream,” which topped our Songs of the Week list, “Oh No,” and “Too Late Now,” the latter of which topped our Songs of the Week list.

Read our interview with Wet Leg on “Chaise Longue.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

There are no comments for this entry yet.

