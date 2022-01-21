News







Wet Leg Cover Madonna’s “Material Girl” for SiriusXMU Self-Titled Album Due Out April 8 via Domino





British duo Wet Leg (Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers) stopped by SiriusXMU to perform a cover of Madonna’s “Material Girl.” Listen below.

Wet Leg’s self-titled debut album will be out on April 8 via Domino. It features the songs “Chaise Longue” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), “Wet Dream,” which topped our Songs of the Week list, “Oh No,” and “Too Late Now,” the latter of which topped our Songs of the Week list.

Read our interview with Wet Leg on “Chaise Longue.”

