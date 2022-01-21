Wet Leg Cover Madonna’s “Material Girl” for SiriusXMU
Self-Titled Album Due Out April 8 via Domino
British duo Wet Leg (Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers) stopped by SiriusXMU to perform a cover of Madonna’s “Material Girl.” Listen below.
Wet Leg’s self-titled debut album will be out on April 8 via Domino. It features the songs “Chaise Longue” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), “Wet Dream,” which topped our Songs of the Week list, “Oh No,” and “Too Late Now,” the latter of which topped our Songs of the Week list.
Read our interview with Wet Leg on “Chaise Longue.”
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Meat Loaf, 1947-2022 (News) — Meat Loaf
- Foo Fighters Share New Song “Fraggle Rock Rock” (News) — Foo Fighters
- The Head and the Heart Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for Album Title Track (News) — The Head and the Heart
- Jarvis Cocker and Gustavo Santaolalla Share New Song “This House Is…” (News) — Jarvis Cocker
- Wet Leg Cover Madonna’s “Material Girl” for SiriusXMU (News) — Wet Leg
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.