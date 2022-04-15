News

Wet Leg Debut at #1 on the UK Album Chart (Plus Watch Their New “Live on the Porch” Session) Self-Titled Album Out Now via Domino

Photography by Hollie Fernando



British duo Wet Leg (Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers) have landed at #1 on the official UK album chart for their self-titled debut album, which was released last week via Domino. Wet Leg released their debut single, “Chaise Longue,” only last June and their meteoric rise has been a joy to watch and fully earned. The band have also shared a “Live on the Porch” session featuring them performing five songs from the album in their native Isle of Wight. Watch that below.

Wet Leg was in good company on the chart, with the new albums by Father John Misty and Jack White coming in at #2 and #3 respectively. This makes the first time since 2011 that the top three on the UK album chart has been from artists on independent labels. Wet Leg sold more than the rest of the top five combined and according to the Official Charts website, it’s “the second-biggest opening week for any chart-topping album in 2022 so far.”

Wet Leg told OfficialCharts.com: “We just want to say thanks to all of our fans that have bought the record, and that means we can be Number 1. Thank you for this!”

Stream the album here.

Read our recent interview with Wet Leg here.

Read our rave review of Wet Leg here.

Wet Leg features the songs “Chaise Longue” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), “Wet Dream,” which topped our Songs of the Week list, “Oh No,” and “Too Late Now,” the latter of which also topped our Songs of the Week list. Then they shared a video for “Oh No.” That was followed by another single, “Angelica,” shared via another one of their amusing self-directed videos. “Angelica” also made our Songs of the Week list.

Then the duo did a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR, performed “Chaise Longue” on Late Night with Seth Meyers, and stopped by SiriusXMU to perform a cover of Madonna’s “Material Girl.” Then in March Wet Leg stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where they performed “Wet Dream” on the broadcast show and “Chaise Longue” as a web-exclusive.

Wet Leg released one last pre-release single, “Ur Mum,” via another amusing video. “Ur Mum” also made our Songs of the Week list.

“Chaise Longue” was #1 on our Top 130 Songs of 2021 list.

Read our 2021 interview with Wet Leg on “Chaise Longue.”

Also pick up our 20th anniversary print issue to read a separate article on Wet Leg.

Wet Leg Tour Dates:

April 16th – Newcastle University, Newcastle – sold out

April 17th – The Mash House, Edinburgh – sold out

April 19th – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds – sold out

April 20th – Gorilla, Manchester – sold out

April 21st – Trinity Centre, Bristol – sold out

April 23rd – o2 Institute, Birmingham – sold out

April 24th – Norwich Arts Centre, Norwich – sold out

April 26th – Electric Ballroom, London – sold out

April 27th – The Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth – sold out

May 14th – Point Ephemere, Paris – sold out

May 15th – Le Nuits Botanique @ Botanique Rotonde, Brussels

May 16th – Jaki, Cologne

May 19th – Doornroosje, Nijmegen

May 20th – Rotown, Rotterdam – sold out

May 21st – London Calling @ Paradiso, Amsterdam

May 23rd – Milla, Munich

May 24th – Milla, Munich – sold out

May 25th – Berghain/Kantine, Berlin – sold out

May 28th – Neighbourhood Weekender @ Victoria Park, Warrington

June 16th – Isle of Wight Festival, Newport

June 23rd – The Louisiana, Bristol – Independent Venue Week – sold out

July 9th – TRNSMT @ Glasgow Green, Glasgow

August 25th – Rickshaw Theatre, Vancouver – sold out

October 23rd – Strom, Munich

October 25th – Magazzini Generali, Milan

October 26th – Mascotte, Zurich

October 29th – Mojo Club, Hamburg

November 4th – Trix, Antwerp

November 5th – Vera, Groningen

November 6th – Astra Kulturehaus, Berlin

November 7th – Kantine, Cologne

November 9th – Elysee Montmartre, Paris

November 10th – Rockhal Club, Esch-sur-alzette

November 11th – Paradiso Noord, Amsterdam

November 13th – UEA, Norwich – sold out

November 14th – O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol – sold out

November 15th – O2 Academy Liverpool, Liverpool – sold out

November 17th - SWG3, Glasgow – sold out

November 18th - Leeds Beckett Students Union, Leeds – sold out

November 19th - O2 Ritz, Manchester – sold out

November 21st – O2 Institute, Birmingham

November 23rd – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London – sold out

November 24th – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London – sold out

November 25th – Rock City, Nottingham – sold out

November 27th – Limelight, Belfast

November 28th – Academy, Dublin

