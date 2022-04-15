Wet Leg Debut at #1 on the UK Album Chart (Plus Watch Their New “Live on the Porch” Session)
Self-Titled Album Out Now via Domino
Apr 15, 2022
Photography by Hollie Fernando
British duo Wet Leg (Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers) have landed at #1 on the official UK album chart for their self-titled debut album, which was released last week via Domino. Wet Leg released their debut single, “Chaise Longue,” only last June and their meteoric rise has been a joy to watch and fully earned. The band have also shared a “Live on the Porch” session featuring them performing five songs from the album in their native Isle of Wight. Watch that below.
Wet Leg was in good company on the chart, with the new albums by Father John Misty and Jack White coming in at #2 and #3 respectively. This makes the first time since 2011 that the top three on the UK album chart has been from artists on independent labels. Wet Leg sold more than the rest of the top five combined and according to the Official Charts website, it’s “the second-biggest opening week for any chart-topping album in 2022 so far.”
Wet Leg told OfficialCharts.com: “We just want to say thanks to all of our fans that have bought the record, and that means we can be Number 1. Thank you for this!”
Stream the album here.
Read our recent interview with Wet Leg here.
Read our rave review of Wet Leg here.
Wet Leg features the songs “Chaise Longue” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), “Wet Dream,” which topped our Songs of the Week list, “Oh No,” and “Too Late Now,” the latter of which also topped our Songs of the Week list. Then they shared a video for “Oh No.” That was followed by another single, “Angelica,” shared via another one of their amusing self-directed videos. “Angelica” also made our Songs of the Week list.
Then the duo did a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR, performed “Chaise Longue” on Late Night with Seth Meyers, and stopped by SiriusXMU to perform a cover of Madonna’s “Material Girl.” Then in March Wet Leg stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where they performed “Wet Dream” on the broadcast show and “Chaise Longue” as a web-exclusive.
Wet Leg released one last pre-release single, “Ur Mum,” via another amusing video. “Ur Mum” also made our Songs of the Week list.
“Chaise Longue” was #1 on our Top 130 Songs of 2021 list.
Read our 2021 interview with Wet Leg on “Chaise Longue.”
Also pick up our 20th anniversary print issue to read a separate article on Wet Leg.
Wet Leg Tour Dates:
April 16th – Newcastle University, Newcastle – sold out
April 17th – The Mash House, Edinburgh – sold out
April 19th – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds – sold out
April 20th – Gorilla, Manchester – sold out
April 21st – Trinity Centre, Bristol – sold out
April 23rd – o2 Institute, Birmingham – sold out
April 24th – Norwich Arts Centre, Norwich – sold out
April 26th – Electric Ballroom, London – sold out
April 27th – The Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth – sold out
May 14th – Point Ephemere, Paris – sold out
May 15th – Le Nuits Botanique @ Botanique Rotonde, Brussels
May 16th – Jaki, Cologne
May 19th – Doornroosje, Nijmegen
May 20th – Rotown, Rotterdam – sold out
May 21st – London Calling @ Paradiso, Amsterdam
May 23rd – Milla, Munich
May 24th – Milla, Munich – sold out
May 25th – Berghain/Kantine, Berlin – sold out
May 28th – Neighbourhood Weekender @ Victoria Park, Warrington
June 16th – Isle of Wight Festival, Newport
June 23rd – The Louisiana, Bristol – Independent Venue Week – sold out
July 9th – TRNSMT @ Glasgow Green, Glasgow
August 25th – Rickshaw Theatre, Vancouver – sold out
October 23rd – Strom, Munich
October 25th – Magazzini Generali, Milan
October 26th – Mascotte, Zurich
October 29th – Mojo Club, Hamburg
November 4th – Trix, Antwerp
November 5th – Vera, Groningen
November 6th – Astra Kulturehaus, Berlin
November 7th – Kantine, Cologne
November 9th – Elysee Montmartre, Paris
November 10th – Rockhal Club, Esch-sur-alzette
November 11th – Paradiso Noord, Amsterdam
November 13th – UEA, Norwich – sold out
November 14th – O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol – sold out
November 15th – O2 Academy Liverpool, Liverpool – sold out
November 17th - SWG3, Glasgow – sold out
November 18th - Leeds Beckett Students Union, Leeds – sold out
November 19th - O2 Ritz, Manchester – sold out
November 21st – O2 Institute, Birmingham
November 23rd – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London – sold out
November 24th – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London – sold out
November 25th – Rock City, Nottingham – sold out
November 27th – Limelight, Belfast
November 28th – Academy, Dublin
