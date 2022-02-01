News

Wet Leg Highlight Fan and Troll Social Media Comments in the New Wind-Swept Video for “Oh No” Self-Titled Album Due Out April 8 via Domino





British duo Wet Leg (Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers) are releasing their self-titled debut album on April 8 via Domino. Now they have shared a video for “Oh No,” a song they first shared the audio of in November. The duo self-directed the video, which features them in rope costumes by the sea in their native Isle of Wight. Lyrics to the song display on the screen in singalong fashion and befitting the song’s subject matter about getting lost in your phone, various social media comments about the band quickly flash up on the screen. Watch it below.

Teasdale had this to say about the video in a press release: “It’s been a pretty wild ride for us these past few months, we never really thought much past actually making music and playing gigs. It’s quite an odd thing to suddenly open yourself to so much criticism and praise alike. The comments that complete strangers will leave on our videos are so funny and range wildly in sentiment. Although we know it is bad for us to read them and we try to avoid it, sometimes it’s irresistible when you’re on your own; the 3am doom scroll really gets you. For this video, we have obsessively selected our favorite bits from the comments sections across our socials, the good, the bad, the ugly and have repurposed them to make something new—it has been quite cathartic actually.”

Teasdale adds: “The video was shot on the Isle of Wight at the bottom of a chairlift that you can take from the top of the cliff. The rope costume—made by costume designer Kate Tabor—weighed an absolute tonne and it took three of us to carry it down the cliff to shoot. We’d each grab onto a limb, and after 20 minutes of heavy lifting managed to get it down the steep steps leading to the beach. We’re thinking of starting it up as a work-out class for alternative types.”

Wet Leg features the songs “Chaise Longue” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), “Wet Dream,” which topped our Songs of the Week list, “Oh No,” and “Too Late Now,” the latter of which also topped our Songs of the Week list.

Then the duo did a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR, performed “Chaise Longue” on Late Night with Seth Meyers, and stopped by SiriusXMU to perform a cover of Madonna’s “Material Girl.”

“Chaise Longue” was #1 on our Top 130 Songs of 2021 list.

Read our 2021 interview with Wet Leg on “Chaise Longue.”

Also pick up our 20th anniversary print issue to read a separate article on Wet Leg.

