Wet Leg Highlight Fan and Troll Social Media Comments in the New Wind-Swept Video for “Oh No”
Self-Titled Album Due Out April 8 via Domino
British duo Wet Leg (Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers) are releasing their self-titled debut album on April 8 via Domino. Now they have shared a video for “Oh No,” a song they first shared the audio of in November. The duo self-directed the video, which features them in rope costumes by the sea in their native Isle of Wight. Lyrics to the song display on the screen in singalong fashion and befitting the song’s subject matter about getting lost in your phone, various social media comments about the band quickly flash up on the screen. Watch it below.
Teasdale had this to say about the video in a press release: “It’s been a pretty wild ride for us these past few months, we never really thought much past actually making music and playing gigs. It’s quite an odd thing to suddenly open yourself to so much criticism and praise alike. The comments that complete strangers will leave on our videos are so funny and range wildly in sentiment. Although we know it is bad for us to read them and we try to avoid it, sometimes it’s irresistible when you’re on your own; the 3am doom scroll really gets you. For this video, we have obsessively selected our favorite bits from the comments sections across our socials, the good, the bad, the ugly and have repurposed them to make something new—it has been quite cathartic actually.”
Teasdale adds: “The video was shot on the Isle of Wight at the bottom of a chairlift that you can take from the top of the cliff. The rope costume—made by costume designer Kate Tabor—weighed an absolute tonne and it took three of us to carry it down the cliff to shoot. We’d each grab onto a limb, and after 20 minutes of heavy lifting managed to get it down the steep steps leading to the beach. We’re thinking of starting it up as a work-out class for alternative types.”
Wet Leg features the songs “Chaise Longue” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), “Wet Dream,” which topped our Songs of the Week list, “Oh No,” and “Too Late Now,” the latter of which also topped our Songs of the Week list.
Then the duo did a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR, performed “Chaise Longue” on Late Night with Seth Meyers, and stopped by SiriusXMU to perform a cover of Madonna’s “Material Girl.”
“Chaise Longue” was #1 on our Top 130 Songs of 2021 list.
Read our 2021 interview with Wet Leg on “Chaise Longue.”
Also pick up our 20th anniversary print issue to read a separate article on Wet Leg.
Wet Leg Tour Dates:
January 28 – Yes Pink Room, Manchester – Independent Venue Week – sold out
January 30 – The Joiners, Southampton – Independent Venue Week – sold out
February 1 – Elsewhere, Margate – Independent Venue Week – sold out
February 2 – 100 Club, London – Independent Venue Week – sold out
February 3 – The Louisiana, Bristol – BBC 6 Music Independent Venue Week – sold out
March 2 – The Back Room @ Colectivo, Milwaukee, WI – sold out
March 3 – Amsterdam Hall, St Paul, MN – sold out
March 4 – Thalia Hall, Chicago, IL – sold out
March 5 – A&R Music Bar, Columbus, OH – sold out
March 7 – Opera House, Toronto, ON – sold out
March 8 – Bar le Ritz PBD, Montreal, QC
March 10 – Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn, NY – sold out
March 11 – DC9, Washington, DC – sold out
March 12 – Underground Arts, Philadelphia, PA
March 14 – The Basement, Nashville, TN – sold out
March 16 – Domino showcase @ Half-Step, SXSW, Austin, TX
March 17 – The British Music Embassy / BBC @ Cedar Street Courtyard, SXSW, Austin, TX
March 20 – Secret Group, Houston, TX – sold out
March 23 - Pabellon Cuervo, Mexico City, Mexico ^
March 25 – Music Box, San Diego, CA – sold out
March 26 – Sunset Tavern, Seattle, WA – sold out
March 27 – Vitalidad, Portland, OR – sold out
March 29 – Bimbo’s 365 Club, San Francisco, CA – sold out
March 30 – The Fonda Theatre, Los Angeles, CA – sold out
April 16 – Newcastle University, Newcastle – sold out
April 17 – The Mash House, Edinburgh – sold out
April 19 – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds – sold out
April 20 – Gorilla, Manchester – sold out
April 21 – Trinity Centre, Bristol – sold out
April 22 – o2 Institute, Birmingham – sold out
April 24 – Norwich Arts Centre, Norwich – sold out
April 26 – Electric Ballroom, London – sold out + venue change
April 27 – The Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth – sold out
May 14 – Point Ephemere, Paris – sold out
May 15 – Le Nuits Botanique @ Botanique Rotonde, Brussels
May 16 – Jaki, Cologne
May 19 – Doornroosje, Nijmegen
May 20 – Rotown, Rotterdam – sold out
May 21 – London Calling @ Paradiso, Amsterdam
May 23 – Milla, Munich
May 24 – Milla, Munich – sold out
May 25 – Berghain/Kantine, Berlin – sold out
May 28 – Neighbourhood Weekender @ Victoria Park, Warrington
June 16 – Isle of Wight Festival, Newport
July 9 – TRNSMT @ Glasgow Green, Glasgow
August 25 – Rickshaw Theatre, Vancouver – sold out
^ = with IDLES
