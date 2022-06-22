News

Wet Leg Say They’ve Already Finished Their Second Album in New Radio Interview “It’s in the bag.”





British duo Wet Leg (Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers) released their self-titled debut album in April via Domino and it’s one of the most acclaimed and best received debut albums in years. It’s often difficult to follow-up such a successful first album, but Wet Leg has wasted no time apparently. In an interview with Absolute Radio’s Ben Burrell, backstage at the Isle of Wight Festival, the duo says they’ve already finished their second album. “It’s in the bag,” says Chambers. “Completed it, all done,” adds Teasdale. And then Chambers jokes that it’s a death metal album.

Wet Leg don’t take the whole interview particularly seriously, so it is possible they are joking, although the band had recorded their debut album before even releasing their debut single, so it’s possible. The band are from Isle of Wight and played their first ever gig together at the Isle of Wight Festival two years ago. It’s amazing how far they’ve come in that time. Watch a video of the interview below, via Stereogum.

Wet Leg landed at #1 on the official UK album chart and in America also made it to #14 on the Billboard 200 album chart (and at #4 on the Billboard Album Sales Chart). Wet Leg also debuted at #1 on the Australian album chart.

Stream the album here.

Pop superstar Harry Styles recently covered Wet Leg’s 2021 single “Wet Dream” in a session for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge. Wet Leg will be supporting the British singer when he tours Australia and New Zealand next year.

We recently posted a disturbing and hilarious parody cover of Wet Leg’s 2021 hit “Chaise Longue” by a band calling themselves Moist Limb. Moist Limb’s version is titled “Trone Noir” and is accompanied by a video that remakes the “Chaise Longue” video in horror movie mode (hearts are eaten). “Trone Noir” translates to “Black Throne.”

Wet Leg features the songs “Chaise Longue” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), “Wet Dream,” which topped our Songs of the Week list, “Oh No,” and “Too Late Now,” the latter of which also topped our Songs of the Week list. Then they shared a video for “Oh No.” That was followed by another single, “Angelica,” shared via another one of their amusing self-directed videos. “Angelica” also made our Songs of the Week list.

Then the duo did a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR, performed “Chaise Longue” on Late Night with Seth Meyers, and stopped by SiriusXMU to perform a cover of Madonna’s “Material Girl.” Then in March Wet Leg stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where they performed “Wet Dream” on the broadcast show and “Chaise Longue” as a web-exclusive.

Wet Leg released one last pre-release single, “Ur Mum,” via another amusing video. “Ur Mum” also made our Songs of the Week list. Then the band shared a “Live on the Porch” session featuring them performing five songs from the album in their native Isle of Wight.

They also announced some new North American tour dates and shared On Tour with Wet Leg, a mini documentary chronicling a previous U.S. East Coast tour.

