Tuesday, September 28th, 2021  
Wet Leg Share Surreal Video for New Song “Wet Dream”

The British Duo’s Second Ever Single is Out Now via Domino

Sep 28, 2021 By Mark Redfern
New British duo Wet Leg (Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers) have shared a new song, “Wet Dream,” via an amusing video for it directed by Teasdale. In the song, Teasdale tells an ex-lover it’s not okay to still have wet dreams about her. “Wet Dream” is out now via Domino. With its lobster imagery, the slightly surreal video perhaps references Salvador Dalí (or maybe Wet Leg just really like seafood). Watch the video below, followed by the band’s upcoming U.S. tour dates.

Teasdale had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Wet Dream’ is a breakup song; it came about when one of my ex’s went through a stage of texting me after we’d broken up telling me that ‘he had a dream about me.’”

“Wet Dream” is Wet Leg’s second single and the follow-up to “Chaise Longue,” which was shared in July and is arguably the best debut single of the year. The video for “Chaise Longue” has logged over a million YouTube views and the song made our Songs of the Week list.

Wet Leg’s Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers are based in the Isle of Wight. A press release cites their love of French disco, The Ronettes, Jane Birkin, Ty Segall, and Björk, but “Chaise Longue” sat nicely next to the post-punk sounds of fellow Brits Dry Cleaning and Sorry. “Wet Dream” has more of a disco influence.

Read our recent interview with Wet Leg.

Wet Leg UK Tour Dates:

Dec. 8 – Brooklyn, NY – Baby’s All Right
Dec. 14 – Los Angeles, CA – The Moroccan Lounge
Dec. 15 – San Francisco, CA – Popscene at Rickshaw Shop

There are no comments for this entry yet.

